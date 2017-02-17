TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 10 Division 2

The predictor takes a look at GW 10 fixtures, which is headlined by a derby game between Athlos United and FC Kudlu.

Can Garden Boys and Mercurial pick up wins to stay alive in Division 2?

The games for GW 10 are split across two days, February 18 and February 19. The headliner for GW 10 is a derby game between Athlos United and FC Kudlu. Al-Fateh can move one step closer to the title if they beat BFE United while Brunton and Mercurial face off in a potential six-pointer as both teams look to avoid relegation.

February 18

9:30 AM: Emdee Al-Fateh v BFE United

The first match of GW 10 has league leaders Al-Fateh taking on relegated BFE United. Al-Fateh have a three-point lead at the top and a win could potentially seal the deal for them but mathematically they still need to pick up four points from two games to ensure they do lift the title.

BFE United have suffered a torrid season so far and are yet winless but with nothing left to lose, we expect them to give it their all and play with some freedom as they look to rebuild for next season.

Players to watch

Tariq Sheriff (Emdee Al-Fateh): The versatile winger has been efficient in both defence and attack and has been the team’s MVP so far.

Paras (BFE United): The defender will need to be on the top of his game if his team are to stop Al-Fateh from scoring.

Crystal Ball: BFE United (0) – (2) Emdee Al-Fateh

5:00 PM: Diablos FC v Rebels FC

Diablos have a chance to play spoilsport when they take on Rebels in the 5 PM kick off. Diablos themselves are not in the race for a top three spot although mathematically they still do stand a chance, but a win here could mean the end of promotion hope for their opposition.

Rebels have improved game on game, to become one of the better teams in the division but promotion is their goal and they are just outside of what they need to achieve. We expect an open game with tons of goals.

Players to watch

Ashwin Dua (Diablos FC): The mid-season addition will be called upon to show his magic in midfield as Diablos try to outplay Rebels.

Riva Edjique (Rebels FC): The talismanic Ivorian has not been in the best of form recently and will need to bring his ‘A’ game if Rebels are to see off Diablos.

Crystal Ball: Diablos FC (2) – (2) Rebels FC

6:30 PM – FC Brunton v Mercurial FC

A potential six-pointer is on the cards when relegation-threated side FC Brunton take on Mercurial FC. Brunton are above the relegation zone but in a battle that has multiple teams vying for the same goal, even a point could make a difference and that’s the attitude Brunton need to come into this game with.

They got extremely unlucky last week losing to Rebels but they need to put that behind them considering a win will secure their status in the division. Mercurial are coming off a slender 1-0 win last week and will be hoping to carry their winning form into this week, but they await a gritty well-rehearsed side in Brunton.

Players to watch

Rajat Reddy (FC Brunton): The centre-back has been integral to Brunton’s defensive climb in the past few games and will be expected the lead the line in defence.

Akshat Chopra (Mercurial FC): The forward has come into form recently and will be hoping to get on the score sheet again.

Crystal Ball: FC Brunton (1) – (1) Mercurial FC

7:45 PM – Garden Boys FC v Titans FC

The final game for Saturday has Garden Boys taking on Titans. Garden Boys’ form has taken a nose dive since the beginning of 2017, but they will be hoping to change that with only two games left and relegation on the line.

Titans have an outside shot at the title and to keep the challenge alive at least mathematically, they need to win this game. Titans will go in as favourites especially with how their attack has been performing but dire situations throw up surprises and Garden Boys will be hoping to write a story along those lines.

Players to watch

Saanand Warrier (Garden Boys FC): The captain needs to step up given the importance of the game and will be expected to move back into his midfield role where he is comfortable.

Akshay Shettar (Titans FC): The forward has been in great form over the past two weeks scoring six goals and will be hoping to get on the score sheet again.

Crystal Ball: Garden Boys FC (1) – (2) Titans FC

February 19

9:30 AM: C2 FC v FC Sparta

C2 FC take on FC Sparta next when teams on opposing ends of the spectrum take on each other. C2 FC are currently in third and will be hoping to keep their place in the top three as that guarantees them promotion, but coming up against Sparta they do have a tough task on their hands.

Although Sparta are currently in 11th place, they did pick up a win last week and are a team capable of competing with the best. Although C2 do go in favourites, we expect this to be a very a close game.

Players to watch

Franck C (C2 FC): The midfielder was sensational last week against Diablos and needs to continue building on those performances.

Benjamin George (FC Sparta): What Sparta need is goals and in-form Benjamin can deliver exactly that!

Crystal Ball: C2 FC (2) – (1) FC Sparta

2:00 PM – Athlos United v FC Kudlu

The headliner of GW 10 features a derby game when Athlos United take on FC Kudlu. Athlos United might have to bear with another season without promotion but they still have an outside shot at it, so a win is a must for them.

Kudlu now find themselves closer to the relegation battle than the promotion battle, which shows how close the table is. Kudlu need to recall some of their performances in the past like their win over Supernova in the cup, or their draw against C2 FC, to motivate their team to be on their best game.

Players to watch

Imdad KP (Athlos United): The forward has had a roller coaster season so far and will need to pull his socks up if Athlos are to win here.

Mark Nghaite (FC Kudlu): One of the finds of the season, the striker has the capability to change a game on his own, but as always in football, strikers need the right amount of supply to be at their best.

Crystal Ball: Athlos United (3) – (2) FC Kudlu