TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 10 Division 3

Sunday Boys v Bangalore City FC headlines the penultimate round of games for Division 3.

Can Engineers United beat Bull Ring AFC?

With the final two rounds of games upon us, the battles for various teams heat up with promotion and relegation on the line. Bangalore City FC currently lead the way with a two-point lead over Sunday Boys, the game that headlines this weekend’s matches.

Lots of teams are also fighting relegation and we expect some intense matches when Phoenix, Oldmans and Bull Ring take to the field.

8:00 AM: Bangalore Kop v Decathlon FC

The opening match of the weekend has Bangalore Kop taking on Decathlon FC. Bangalore Kop are yet to pick up a win and although relegation has been confirmed for them a win would still boost team morale as they look to come back stronger next season.

Decathlon have been in free fall since their early season exploits which saw them go unbeaten in their first five games. A full strength Decathlon side should brush aside Kop but we have a feeling this game is going to end up in Kop’s favour.

Players to watch

Avin B (Bangalore Kop): The winger has been the lone shining light in an otherwise dreadful season and we expect him to be on the score-sheet again.

Michael George (Decathlon FC): The centre-back has risen to the challenge more than once and will be crucial in Decathlon keeping a clean sheet in this game.

Crystal Ball: Bangalore Kop (2) – (2) Decathlon FC

11:00 AM: Phoenix FC v Jain University

The next game has Phoenix FC taking on in-form Jain University. Phoenix had a resounding win last week against Joga and will be hoping to continue that form but coming up against Jain poses a touch matchup.

Jain are currently in third and will want to confirm their promotion status with a win here, so expect them to come out all guns blazing. We expect this match to be an open one with tons of goals in it.

Players to watch

Harsha (Phoenix FC): The striker was in top form last week grabbing a brace and will be expected to show up if his team are to win.

Ahmed J (Jain University): The lanky centre back will be essential in Jain keeping a clean sheet.

Crystal Ball: Phoenix FC (1) – (3) Jain University

12:30 PM: Engineers United v Bull Ring AFC

We have an interesting match on our hands next when Engineers United take on Bull Ring AFC. Engineers have had a roller coaster season so far and although they find themselves in the upper half of the table, a loss here could see them lose a few spots in the standings.

Bull Ring are coming off a big loss to Oldmans Park and will want to forget that by picking up a win here, but for that to happen, they need to be on their best game with Engineers a tough team to handle.

Players to watch

Abhishek Tambat (Engineers United): The attacking midfielder will need to be on the top of his game to unsettle the solid Bull Ring defence.

Nihal Kotian (Bull Ring AFC): The versatile defender will be essential for his side to keep a clean sheet against a potent Engineers attack.

Crystal Ball: Engineers United (1) – (1) Bull Ring AFC

2:00 PM: Vipers FC v Joga Bonito

The 2 PM kick off has Vipers FC playing Joga Bonito. Joga should come out on top, given the fact that Vipers have a non-existent squad, and are on their way down into the pits of relegation. This win will be helpful for Joga to push out to safety.

Players to watch

Soumyadeep Bakshi (Vipers FC): Will the captain show up?

Merwin Rozario (Joga Bonito): The goalkeeper is expected to keep a clean sheet in this one.

Crystal Ball: Vipers FC (0) – (3) Joga Bonito

3:30 PM: Oldmans Park v Amigos FC

We expect a cracking affair when Oldmans Park take on Amigos FC. Oldmans have come into form over the past few games and resemble nothing like the squad that played in the first half of the season. Amigos are coming off a big loss to league leaders BCFC and will want to put that behind them with a win here. We expect this game to be intense and tight.

Players to watch

David J (Oldmans Park): The defender has been pivotal to Oldmans’ improved defence and will play a big role here to keep out Amigos.

Uday Kumar (Amigos FC): The versatile midfielder will have to play a big role in defence and attack, winning the ball back and creating chances if his team are to win comfortably here.

Crystal Ball: Oldmans Park (2) – (2) Amigos FC

February 19

6:30 PM: Sunday Boys v Bangalore City FC

The final game of GW 10 for Division 3 is the headliner when Sunday Boys take on Bangalore City FC. League leaders BCFC have only conceded one goal to date and have a balanced squad that can take on any opposition in the league.

Sunday Boys had the lead at the top for a while before slipping up against Oldmans Park but a win here should see them go back to pole position. This is the game of the season for Division 3 and the title could be decided on this result.

Players to watch

Chandan Pratap (Sunday Boys): The midfielder has been the MVP so far for his side and needs to show up on the biggest day of the season if his side are to win.

Seye Kere (Bangalore City FC): The nimble-footed forward has a way of getting around defenders with his pace and is expected to get on the score sheet.

Crystal Ball: Sunday Boys (2) – (2) Bangalore City FC