TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 11 Division 1

Will Gremio finally overcome Horizons? Which one of Samba, Mavericks and Rare Dare will survive the drop?

FC Kougen Kikou pose for the cameras

The final round of games are upon us and even though Bengal have won the title with a game in hand, there are other battles to be fought. Old rivals Horizons and Gremio take on each other in the battle for second while Samba, Mavericks and Rare Dare are battling against relegation with only one safe spot left for the three teams in question.

7:30 AM – Samba FC v Mavericks FC

We start the day off with Samba FC taking on Mavericks FC in a potential six-pointer. Both Samba and Mavericks are founding members of TAL and will want to remain where they started. A win for either team means safety and another season in Division 1 so we can expect both teams to come out all guns blazing.

Samba haven't scored in four games now and will want to change that but Mavericks do go in slight favourites.

Players to watch

Sufiyan Ahmed (Samba FC): The forward needs to be given freedom to get back on the score sheet.

Anuj Kumar (Mavericks FC): The defender will need to use his TAL experience to guide his team through.

Crystal Ball: Samba FC (1) – (1) Mavericks FC

8:45 AM – Parikrma FC v Yataghan Internazionale

Next up, the defending champions Parikrma take on Yataghan Internazionale. Parikrma will take the field one last time as defending champions for this season and will want to end things on a high note.

They have a chance at finishing second and will be aiming to grab that but Yataghan have been in good form over the past few weeks and will pose a tough challenge. Although Parikrma do go in as favourites we expect a very tight game.

Players to watch

Sunil Manjunath (Parikrma FC): The full-back will be a threat on both ends of the pitch.

Mutsa Muswere (Yataghan Internazionale): The defensive midfielder has had a huge impact this season and will be essential to his side keeping a clean sheet here.

Crystal Ball: Parikrma FC (2) – (1) Yataghan Internazionale

12:30 PM – Rare Dare FC v Project 7

Rare Dare take on Project 7 in the 12:30 PM kick off. Rare Dare need a win as well as other results to fall in their favour if they are to escape relegation this season. Project 7 have already been relegated but are yet to pick up a win so this game offers them a chance to redeem themselves in a small way.

We expect an open attacking game given that Rare Dare need a win and Project 7 will be playing with no weight on their shoulders.

Players to watch

Chintu J (Rare Dare FC): The defender is also effective when high up the pitch and will be expected to contribute on both ends.

Puneeth Gowda (Project 7): The motor in the middle will be expected to play a more attacking role as his team seeks out goals.

Crystal Ball: Rare Dare FC (3) – (2) Project 7

2:00 PM – Flipkart FC v FC Kougen Kikou

Flipkart and FCKK go head to head in the next game and with nothing on the line for them, we expect them to try out new strategies keeping the cup in mind. Flipkart have been a much-improved team recently and will be expected to win this game but Kougen Kikou always come well prepared whoever the opposition is and will put up a fight.

Players to watch

Paarth Dhar (Flipkart FC): The playmaker is integral in turning defence into attack.

Takahisa Kiyone (FC Kougen Kikou): The forward‘s form has been up and down this season but he still has a knack of getting the goals when required.

Crystal Ball: Flipkart FC (2) – (2) FC Kougen Kikou

4:45 PM – Horizons FC v Gremio FC

The headliner of the day features Horizons FC and Gremio FC. The winner of the match will claim second place in the standings while a draw could potentially mean Parikrma could end up second.

Having said that and with bragging rights at stake, we expect a firecracker of a match. Horizons have never lost to Gremio but this season has been a different story and Gremio will be hoping that continues as they look to finish the highest they ever have.

Players to watch

Sanil Makhija (Horizons FC): The forward was sensational in the last game against Mavericks and is a threat every time the ball is at his feet.

Hayder Halangy (Gremio FC): The versatile forward has a knack of getting in the right positions at the right time and will be crucial to his side in this game.

Crystal Ball: Horizons FC (2) – (2) Gremio FC

6:00 PM – Supernova FC v FC Bengal

The final game of Season 4 for Division 1 features champions-elect FC Bengal and Supernova FC. We expect Bengal to arrive in a festive mood as they look to lift their title in TAL but Supernova have a chance to play spoilsport and after last week’s massive loss to Parikrma, they will be on the hunt for blood.

An exciting and high scoring game looks to be on the cards to provide the perfect finish to the season.

Players to watch

Nitesh Sharma (Supernova FC): The winger hasn’t been at his best this season and needs to show up in this tough fixture.

Athisu James (FC Bengal): The full-back is full of energy and is a threat on both ends of the pitch.

Crystal Ball: Supernova FC (3) – (3) FC Bengal