TAL Match Reports: Gameweek 10 Division 2

Titans continue their rampant goal scoring form while C2 FC and Rebels pick up wins to keep the race for third spot interesting!

Athlos United claimed the bragging rights when they beat local rivals Kudlu in GW 10

Diablos FC v Rebels FC

Score: Diablos FC (1) – (2) Rebels FC

Scorers

Diablos FC (Siddharth TC 45’)

Rebels FC (Savin 17’, Sanoj R 27’)

Two first-half goals were enough for Rebels to pick up all three points against Diablos. Rebels are still in the chase for the coveted promotion spot and are only being kept out of it by C2 FC on goal difference.

Diablos will be spending another season in Division 2 after they failed to achieve promotion for a third season running. The game got off to a good start with both teams on the attack but their respective defences held firm for the first quarter of the game.

Rebels found the breakthrough in the 17th minute when a defensive lapse by Diablos allowed Savin an easy chance, which he didn’t waste and Rebels were in front. Diablos got back into the game and went close to scoring but couldn’t find precision in the final third and unfortunately for them, Rebels took advantage of the situation scoring on the other end when Sanoj made a dashing run from the flank to double his side’s lead.

Diablos played much better in the second half and even managed to pull one back in the 45th minute, making the final quarter of the game intense but the Rebels defence, led by Deepak, had enough in their tank to hold their opponents off.

Diablos would be ruing the chances they missed in the second half but with no shot at promotion they need to be looking forward to next season and the TAL Cup. Rebels keep pace with C2 FC for the final promotion spot and will be hoping their rivals lose their last game, but even though their destiny is out of their own hands, they still need to win their last game in order to have a chance at promotion.

Man of the Match: Sanoj R (Rebels FC)

FC Brunton v Mercurial FC

Score: FC Brunton (1) – (2) Mercurial FC

Scorers

FC Brunton (Adit Achaiah 28’)

Mercurial FC (Akshat Chopra 8’, Jaipal Pai 47’)

Mercurial edged out Brunton in a close encounter to pick up all three points. With this win, Mercurial have managed to get out of the relegation battle and their back to back wins couldn’t have come at a better time.

Akshat Chopra opened the scoring in the 8th minute to hand Mercurial an early lead. This goal boosted the confidence in the Mercurial side and they played with more confidence, stringing in passes well, but Brunton got back into the game just in time.

Adit Achaiah headed in a loose ball in the 28th minute to bring back his team on level terms just before halftime. Brunton started the second half as the better team and threatened to score but a well organised Mercurial defence led by Heman and Bennett, ensured their opponent’s chances were thwarted.

Mercurial got the last laugh when Jaipal Pai found the eventual winner in the 47th minute. The Mercurial forward was out of the game for most of the first half but was on fire in the second half even though he only managed to convert one of those chances.

Brunton’s performances have been much better since the start of the season but the results haven’t fallen their way and now they find themselves deep in the relegation battle. Their next game is against leader Titans so they will be hoping teams around them lose as well but going in with a well-rehearsed game plan against their opponents is a must if they are to come away even with a point.

Mercurial have jumped up a couple of spots to ensure safety in Division 2 and will be looking forward to going back up to Division 1 where they played the first three seasons.

Man of the Match: Jaipal Pai (Mercurial FC)

Garden Boys FC v Titans FC

Score: Garden Boys FC (1) – (8) Titans FC

Scorers

Garden Boys FC (Atlee GB 35’)

Titans FC (Akshay Kukke 2’, Shanky Singh 8’, Ashwin Ramakrishnan 17’, Akshay Shettar 24’, 41’, 51’, Yash Hemdev 30’, Ayush Mohan 31’)

Titans continued their rampant attacking form, this time scoring eight past Garden Boys. Since the turn of the year, Titans have scored more goals than anyone in the league and this game was another testament to the attacking prowess they possess. From the get go, Titans looked like they had only one thing on their mind and that was scoring goals!

Akshay Kukke opened the scoring in the 2nd minute to open the flood gates and there was no looking back after that. Shanky Singh soon doubled the lead before Ashwin added a third in the first quarter of the game. The in-form man Akshay Shettar then scored the first of his three goals for the night in the 24th minute before Yash Hemdev made it five before the half ended.

Garden Boys awoke from their slumber in the second half and managed to go toe to toe for the first 10 minutes of the second half when they managed to find a consolation goal in the 35th minute via Atlee GB but the rest of the half was one-way traffic.

Titans’ hopes for the title now depend not only on themselves winning but also on Brunton beating Al-Fateh in the final gameweek. They have a two-goal margin over Al-Fateh and will be hoping that comes into play, but having guaranteed their promotion status for next season, they will be content.

Garden Boys looked like a solid mid table team in the first half of the season but their form has since tailed off and they now find themselves in the red zone with a game left.

Man of the Match: Yash Hemdev (Titans FC)

C2 FC v FC Sparta

Score: C2 FC (2) – (1) FC Sparta

Scorers

C2 FC (Yeshwanth Mekala 36’, Abhijith Rautela 59’)

FC Sparta (Benjamin George 60’)

C2 FC maintained their grip on the final promotion spot after picking up all three points against Sparta. Sparta held their own in the first half and the game went into halftime a goalless draw but C2 called on their experience to change things around in the second half.

For C2, this season has been a tale of two halves but credit must be given to the manager and the coaching staff for always finding a way to change the strategy for the second half of a match to eke out a result.

Yeshwanth Mekala broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half with a beautifully timed shot from outside the box. Given that the Sparta defence was up to the challenge in the first half, this seemed the only way their opponents were going to score and they did.

Sparta have struggled on the attacking front this season and once again failed to create too many chances. Abhijith Rautela scored in the 59th minute to seal the deal for his team although Sparta did get a consolation goal via Benjamin George in the 60th minute.

C2 FC have their promotion destiny in their own hands – win the next game by a comfortable margin and they are through to Division 1. Sparta have one last chance to redeem their season but they are coming up against the league leaders Al-Fateh in the final game.

Having said that, Sparta were the only team to beat Al-Fateh last season so there is still hope left for them.

Man of the Match: Louis Anthony (C2 FC)

Athlos United v FC Kudlu

Score: Athlos United (3) – (0) FC Kudlu

Scorers

Athlos United (Aravind Suresh 42’, Sabarish Kannan 46’, Imdad KP 59’)

A host of second half goals led Athlos to a win over Kudlu in a derby game to give the former the bragging rights. The first half was evenly matched with both teams unable to break down each other’s defences and the game went into halftime goalless. Kudlu spurned a lot of close-range chances in the first half, something that would come back to haunt them later in the game.

The second half started with Athlos looking more likely to break the deadlock and they did when a loose ball was slotted in by Aravind Suresh to give his side the lead. Soon after, the two best players on the pitch Sabarish Kannan and Imdad KP combined to double Athlos’ lead and give them a comfortable margin going into the final quarter of the game.

Until the opening goal, the Kudlu defence looked good with Jencil Saj leading the way but chasing down their opponents after that opened up spaces.

Imdad KP scored the third goal for Athlos and deserved the goal thoroughly and ended up picking up the Man of the Match award. Although Athlos are not mathematically out of the title race their chances are extremely slim and they need to start looking towards next season where they will once again be aiming to get promoted.

Kudlu’s roller coaster season continues and they now find themselves stuck in a relegation battle after a promising start to the season. Win the next game and they are safe, which is what they will be planning for all week.

Man of the Match: Imdad KP (Athlos United)