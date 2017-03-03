TAL Match Reports: Gameweek 11 Division 2

Al-Fateh crowned champions of Division 2 while Titans and C2 FC grab the other two promotion spots!

Emdee Al-Fateh were crowned champions of TAL Division 2

Rebels FC v FC Kudlu

Score: Rebels FC (3) – (0) FC Kudlu

Scorers

Rebels FC (Savin 34’, Sanoj R 46’, 58’)

Rebels picked up a comfortable victory against Kudlu to end their season on a high note. The first half was scrappy at best with both teams unable to create many chances and the chances they were presented with were squandered. Early in the game, Kudlu missed an open chance to take the lead, something that would to haunt them later in the game.

The second half was a completely different story with Rebels putting the game to bed easily thanks to a brace from Sanoj R and a goal from Savin. Rebels win means the pressure was on C2 but their rivals picked up an easy 6-0 win to secure the final promotion spot. Even though Rebels missed out on promotion they should take solace in the fact that they improved with every passing game.

Although Kudlu lost the game, they won’t get relegated because all the teams around them fighting relegation also lost. However, they do need to revamp the team after a terrible second half in the season, which saw them drop from the promotion battle to the relegation battle. Both teams will now be looking forward to the cup and next season.

Man of the Match: Sanoj R (Rebels FC)

C2 FC v Garden Boys FC

Score: C2 FC (6) – (0) Garden Boys

Scorers

C2 FC (Vivek Menzel 8’,37’, Akash 13’, Saanand Warrier (OG) 14’, Abhijeeth Rautela 28’, Frank C 53’)

C2 FC secured promotion after convincingly defeating Garden Boys in the final game of the season. Vivek Menzel opened the scoring in the 8th minute before Akash doubled C2’s lead five minutes later.

Things got worse for Garden Boys when a defensive mix-up saw an own goal increase the margin to three within the first quarter of the game. Only a win would have led Garden Boys to safety but this just wasn’t their day and they put in probably their worst performance of the season when it mattered the most.

Abhijeeth Rautela made it four before halftime and C2 were on their way to a win and Division 1 for next season. Vivek Menzel grabbed a second for the day seven minutes after the restart and Franck scored another goal in the 53rd minute to add salt to the injury. Garden Boys were relatively good in the first half of the season but things didn’t fall their way in 2017 and they now find themselves in Division 3 for Season 5.

C2 have a few things to mend and it looks like they will be making the necessary additions to compete in the top tier next season. Before that they will embark on their C division campaign in the BDFA where they will be hoping to get promoted as well.

Garden Boys, on the other hand, have a lot of tinkering to do as they look to get back to Division 2 and will need to spend a lot of time at the drawing board as well widen their scouting process.

Man of the Match: Akash (C2 FC)

Emdee Al-Fateh v FC Sparta

Score: Emdee Al-Fateh (7) – (2) FC Sparta

Scorers

Emdee Al-Fateh (Shariq Sheriff 10’, 40’, 43, 45’, Nihal Colaco 21’, 23’, Zaib Sherief 24’)

FC Sparta (Benjamin George 50’, 58’)

Al-Fateh were crowned champions of Division 2 after a dominating performance over Sparta that saw them win b y a 7-2 score line. Shariq Sheriff was the star of the show scoring four goals and was clinical throughout the game. Nihal Colaco also returned to the starting line-up and picked up a brace while captain Zaib Sherief also joined the party, grabbing a goal.

Sparta picked up two consolation goals late in the game via Benjamin George who has been the lone spark in otherwise dead attack. Although the score line might be lopsided in Al-Fateh’s favour, Sparta had tons of chances in the first half and should have in fact been up at halftime but they wasted all of them.

Although Sparta hadn’t lived up to pre-season expectations, getting relegated wasn’t something any of us expected but with the season done, it’s time to put behind the losses and build towards next season.

Al-Fateh will be a force to reckon with in Division 1 next season but they will need to bring their full strengths squad game in game out if they are to come close to repeating their Division 2 heroics. We do expect the team to make a few changes over the off-season but the core of the team should remain the same.

Sparta have a lot of thinking to do and will need to add more attacking firepower to their squad and also a second goalkeeper.

Man of the Match: Shariq Sheriff (Emdee Al-Fateh)

FC Brunton v Titans FC

Score: FC Brunton (1) – (2) Titans FC

Scorers

Titans FC (Ashwin Ramakrishnan 26’, Akshay Shettar 59’)

FC Brunton (Mohit Ahuja 46’)

Titans FC just got past the finish line against Brunton to end their season with a win. A very compact Brunton side which was in no mood to be passed by, held off the brute attacking force that Titans possess. Ashwin Ramakrishnan opened the scoring for Titans in the 26th minute to give his side the lead going into halftime, but Brunton were well and alive in the game throughout its entirety.

Brunton fought back well in the second half to pull things back to level terms when Mohit Ahuja scored in the 46th minute. Brunton even had chances to take the lead after that but failed to do and eventually paid the price for it when a defensive mix-up saw a loose ball in the box slotted into the net by the top scorer of the division Akshay Shettar.

Titans are now promoted to Division 1 but with rumours aplenty about their star players leaving in the off-season to other well-established teams, their future looks questionable. Brunton escaped relegation thanks to other teams around them faltering as well and need some serious tinkering to do if they are to achieve their goal of getting promoted next season.

Man of the Match: Ashwin Ramakrishnan (Titans FC)