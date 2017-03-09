TAL Match Reports: Gameweek 2 Division 4

BCFC, United 4th Phase and Simba Sports pick up wins to maintain their 100% record!

Simba Sports FC players celebrate after after scoring a goal against Can-a-bees FC

Tornadoes FC v Royal Eagles FC

Score: Tornadoes FC (3) – (0) Royal Eagles FC

Scorers

Tornadoes FC (Mohammed Khaleel 5’, 41’, 56’)

Tornadoes FC picked up their first win of the season, defeating Royal Eagles in a convincing manner. Tornadoes had lost their first game to United 4th Phase, while Royal Eagles won their first game against Pegasus, but the fortunes were reversed in this game with Tornadoes getting all three points.

Mohammed Khaleel was the star player of the game scoring a hat trick and picked up the Man of the Match plaudits. The first goal came early when Khaleel slotted home the opener in the 5th minute after Bilal Khan played him through. Royal Eagles got back into the game and held firm not allowing any more goals till halftime.

Royal Eagles had a few chances of their own, which they squandered, but given how early we are in the season it’s only a matter of time before they click. The second half started tepidly with both sides unable to get going, but when Khaleel scored his second of the day and extended his side’s lead, the game was all but done.

Khaleel ended up scoring a third in the 56th minute to seal the deal for his side. The tornadoes keeper Prathib W was also in good form and helped his side keep a clean sheet along with the help of his centre backs Yunus Nawab and Syed Bilal. Royal Eagles need to make some additions in the midfield before the transfer window shuts, which should help them balance the squad a bit. Tornadoes look a good team who should be competing for promotion come the end of the season.

Man of the Match: Mohammed Khaleel (Tornadoes FC)

Rangers FC v The Aces

Score: Rangers FC (1) – (1) The Aces

Scorers

Rangers FC (Chandan G 7’)

The Aces (Devanshu Sharma 26’)

Rangers and Aces shared the spoils in the second game of the day with neither able to find that extra step to finish the game off. Rangers took the lead early in the game when captain Chandan G scored the opener in the 7th minute when Aven played him through. Rangers had the chance to knock in a few more but failed to capitalise on the chances and eventually ended up paying the price.

Devanshu Sharma equalised for The Aces in the 26th minute when a misplaced clearance from the Rangers keeper found its way to the forward. The game went into half-time all square, but Rangers were the better side in the first half. The second half was scrappier than the first with both teams unable to string together meaningful passes. Rangers looked the likelier side to score but The Aces had enough in their defensive line to hold off their opponents to salvage a point from the game.

Rangers would feel they deserved the win and all three points but at the end of the day, the result is the only thing that matters and Rangers would be ruing those wasted chances. They have now dropped points in both their games but given the talent they have they should bounce back and challenge for top honours come the end of the season. The Aces have shown glimpses of good football but still need a few good additions to complete the team.

Man of the Match: Devanshu Sharma (The Aces)

Simba Sports FC v Can-a-bees FC

Score: Simba Sports FC (5) – (1) Can-a-bees FC

Scorers

Simba Sports FC (Zuvundru Victor 15’, 50’, Freddy Likalika 31’, Schadrak Mpembe 45’, Benjamin S 58’)

Can-a-bees FC (Aniketh Nathvani 40’)

Simba Sports put in another strong performance to brush aside Can-a-bees FC with ease to pick up all three points and jump into second in the table. Simba are tied at the top with BCFC and United 4th Phase FC, with all three having won both their first two games.

The first quarter saw Simba Sports in complete possession but Can-a-bees were well set up and didn’t allow a goal. A counter attack saw the Can-a-bees open up to allow Simba to score in the 15th minute. A swift move saw Likalika set up Zuvundru Victor with a cross from the right flank and the striker made no mistake in scoring the opener.

Bruce Mabengo controlled the game beautifully from midfield and had close a 100% passing accuracy to keep his side in full control of the game. Can-a-bees managed to hold off the constant Simba attacks to take the game to half-time trailing by only one goal. The second half was a different story and the flow of goals started in the first minute itself with Simba doubling their advantage through Likalika in the 31st minute.

Although Can-a-bees pulled one goal back in the 40th minute through Aniketh Nathvani, Simba went on to score three more to seal the deal. Simba look like early season contenders for the title and seem to have a balanced squad. Can-a-bees still need to make an addition or two to add depth to the squad but given the way they played in the first half they would feel the scoreline was a little flattering to their opponents but at the end of the day, Simba did deserve all three points.

Man of the Match: Bruce Mabengo (Simba Sports FC)

United 4th Phase FC v Dragons AFC

Score: United 4th Phase FC (3) – (2) Dragons AFC

Scorers

United 4th Phase FC (Altamesh Chaudhary 6’, Multan Khan 15’, Daude Ahme 32’)

Dragons AFC (Emmanuel Ayodele 24’, Joshua Kayode 42’)

A five-goal thriller between United 4th Phase FC and Dragons AFC ended in United 4th’s favour. United 4th are one of three teams to still maintain a 100% record and that record seemed to be on the line when Dragons went on a late charge in the final quarter of the game but United 4th did enough to hold to on their lead and even had opportunities to extend the lead.

Altamesh Chaudhary opened the scoring for United 4th in the 6th minute with a cracking shot to give his side the lead early in the game. Multhan Khan doubled their lead in the 15th minute, with him and Altamesh looking deadly every time they went on attack. Dragons, however, managed to get back into the game when Emmanuel Ayodele pulled one goal back in the 24th minute and the match went into half-time with a 2-1 score line in favour of United 4th.

The second half started briskly and United 4th doubled their lead when their midfield powerhouse Daude Ahme scoring in the 32nd minute. Dragons made a few half-time changes and they finally came into effect when Joshua Kayode took full advantage of a defensive mix-up in the United 4th’s backline to slot home Dragons’ second goal.

The final quarter of the game saw both sides being presented with chances to score but neither teams took advantage of the chances they were presented with and the game ended 3-2 in favour in United 4th Phase, who currently occupy a position in the top three. Dragons have impressed in their first two games and although they have only picked up one point they look like legitimate team who will improve game on game through the season.

Man of the Match: Multhan Khan (United 4th Phase FC)

Kammanhattan All Stars v Pegasus FC

Score: Kammanhattan All Stars (9) – (1) Pegasus FC

Scorers

Kammanhattan All Stars (Jethro Mombongo 17’, 28’, 40’, Tudor Marchis 23’, Luc Ndjoli 32’, Omar K 46’,50’, 54’, 59’, Victor Olal 56’)

Pegasus FC (Digvijay Mahra 57’)

Kammanhattan All Stars romped home to a big victory against Pegasus scoring 9 goals past them. Kammanhattan drew their first game against Dragons in an unconvincing manner, but this game brought out the best in them as they fielded a full strength squad to dismantle Pegasus. The first quarter of the game saw no goals with Pegasus sitting deep in their half but when Jethro Mombongo opened the scoring the 17th minute the floodgates opened.

Tudor Marchis added a second in the 23rd minute before Jethro picked up his second for the night and the game went into half-time 3-0 in favour of Kammanhattan. The second half was much more of the same and the goalscoring started with Luc Ndjoli scoring in the 32nd minute.

Jethro picked up his hat-trick in the 40th minute before Omar came into full force to score four goals against what seemed like a hapless Pegasus defence. Victor Olal added a ninth goal in the 56th minute before Digvijay Mahra scored a consolation goal for Pegasus with nothing left to play for.

Kammanhattan’s real force was apparent during this game but with tougher fixtures coming up, they will need to bring a similar game plan if they are to get results. Pegasus have now faced two defeats in two games but with the transfer window still open they can add players to strengthen their squad.

Man of the Match: Omar K (Kammanhattan All Stars)

Bangalore City FC B v Brothers United

Score: Bangalore City FC – B 7-0 Brothers United

Scorers

Bangalore City FC B (Papy Keita 16’, 26’, 28’, 34’, 39’, 42’, Worthem B 43’)

Papy Keita was the hero of the match as Bangalore City FC B scored seven goals past Brothers United with no response. Papy picked up a double hat trick with 3 goals being scored in either half to showcase his all-round skills. Brothers’ United game plan worked for the first quarter of the game until a penalty decision went against them. Papy scored the resulting penalty to give BCFC the lead in the 16th minute.

Brothers United weren’t really rattled by that goal and they continued on with their game plan but the complexion of the game changed when Papy managed to score his second for the night overpowering the Brother’s defence. A third goal followed two minutes later and BCFC had a commanding lead to take into half-time. Four minutes into the second half and BCFC scored a fourth and the game seemed set and done.

That didn’t stop BCFC and Papy, who were scoring at will and two more goals were added in the 39th and 42nd minute. The seventh goal came courtesy of a counter-attack, which saw Papy run past defenders and unselfishly passing the ball to an open Worthem who made no mistake in slotting home the 7th goal.

Much like their counterparts who won Division 3, BCFC B seem like a well-rounded outfit that look strong contenders for the Division 4 title. Brothers United didn’t really play badly in the first half but couldn’t keep Papy in check and paid the price for it. With the transfer window still open, Brothers can add a player or two to strengthen their defence as they look to bounce back from two defeats in two games.

Man of the Match: Papy Keita (Bangalore City FC B)