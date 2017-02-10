The Amateur League Match Reports: Gameweek 9 Division 1

Bengal move one step closer to the title while Yataghan stun Horizons and Flipkart stun Supernova in a day of upsets.

Flipkart stunned Supernova defeating them 3-1 in their GW 9 clash

Yataghan Internazionale 2 – 1 Horizons FC

Scorers: Yataghan Internazionale (Jay Singadia 55’), Horizons FC (Barry Anand (OG) 6’, Sanil Makhija 7’)

Horizons were stunned by a Yataghan side who were determined to pick up all three points as they battle to stay up in Division 1. It was an important win for Yataghan with teams around them in the relegation battle also picking up wins. In the four seasons that Horizons have played Yataghan this is the first time they have dropped points against their rivals.

Horizons were down early in the game thanks to one of their own players, Barry Anand scoring an own goal in the 6th minute. But they managed to peg Yataghan back to level terms when winter addition Sanil Makhija scored an equaliser a minute later. The rest of the half was evenly matched and the game went into halftime with both teams on level terms.

The second half started with Yataghan the more attacking team but things got bleak for them when Tudor Marchis received his marching orders for excessive arguing with the referee. Both teams could not break the deadlock till the final minutes of the game when Jay Singadia managed to slot home the eventual winner and grab all three points for his side.

This loss sees Horizons stumble out of the title race while the win for Yataghan moves them one step closer to safety. No matter how the seasons pans out for Yataghan, this win over their long-term rivals would be one to cherish.

Man of the Match: Jay Singadia (Yataghan Internazionale)

Samba FC 0-1 Rare Dare FC

Scorers: Rare Dare FC (Chintu JC 48’)

RDFC emerged winners in a close derby game against Samba to give themselves a lifeline in their relegation fight. This also happened to be Rare Dare’s first win of the season, surprising for a team that won the Most Improved Team honours last season. Samba have completely gone into self-destruct mode and haven’t picked up any point in their last four games which has led them directly into the middle of the relegation fight.

The game was evenly matched in the first half and neither team managed to break the deadlock, which saw the game head into halftime with a 0-0 scoreline. Although Samba created quite a few chances in the first half they couldn’t get past stand in Rare Dare keeper Winston Miranda.

They paid the price for not making use of the chances they were presented with and eventually Rare Dare got the winner thanks to a solo effort from Chintu JC in the 48th minute. The left back made a cutting run inside to slot home the only goal of the game and his hand side all three points.

Although this win is massive for Rare Dare they still occupy the same position as they did before playing this game due to Mavericks winning their game as well. However, the chances of them surviving have gone up with the gap to 9th placed Samba reduced to one point. Samba still have their destiny in their own hands, win all their games and they are safe but one step at a time as they look to win their next game which should be a big morale booster.

Man of the Match: Chintu JC (Rare Dare FC)

Mavericks FC 1-0 Project 7

Scorers: Mavericks FC (Dhanush M 33’)

A potential six-pointer turned out in favour of Mavericks when they beat Project 7 by a slender margin. Midfielder Dhanush M scored the only goal of the game to ensure his side still has a chance of surviving relegation. Project 7 are all but doomed now and still haven’t picked up a win, a season wasted for a team with much potential.

The first half of the game saw both teams going toe to toe but neither team were able to break the deadlock and the game went halftime goalless. Mavericks started the better team in the second half and were duly rewarded when an impeccable free kick from Dhanush helped his side take the lead. Mavericks then got into a compact defensive shell and Project 7’s constant attacks were thwarted.

This win for Mavericks is a huge boost to their survival hopes and they are currently tied on points with 9th placed Samba whom they still have to play in the final gameweek – the potential decider. Project 7 have next to an impossible chance at survival and their fate totally rests on other teams around them losing their games by a big margin and them winning both their remaining games.

Man of the Match: Dhanush M (Mavericks FC)

Supernova FC 1-3 Flipkart FC

Scorers: Supernova FC (Victor Zuvundru 11’), Flipkart FC (Sanchit Jaggi 22’, Pavan Powar 51’, Paarth Dhar 59’)

Flipkart stunned Supernova, defeating them 3-1 putting an end to Supernova’s title dreams. Early in the game Supernova took the lead via Zuvundru Victor in the 11th minute but Flipkart didn’t back down and were duly rewarded when Sanchit Jaggi scored his first goal of the season to put Flipkart back on level terms.

Supernova must have expected a tough match-up coming into the game but Flipkart were extremely compact and made sure the Supernova attack was kept at bay. Just when the game seemed like it was heading towards a draw Pavan Powar managed to score his 12th goal of the season and with less than 9 minutes there was a sense of feeling that Supernova were deflated.

That happened to be the case and when Paarth Dhar scored in the 59th minute, the game was shut close. Supernova were missing the injured James Hadeyemi who came into the game as a late substitute and could not make the impact he would have had, had he started.

Overall, Flipkart were the better side in the game and credit must be given to their defence led by Tshering Yolmo who managed to keep the potent Supernova attack from scoring more than once. Flipkart still remain in sixth but are now only 3 points behind their opposition. Supernova haven’t the heights of Season 2 when they won the Division 2 title in their debut campaign but by now they surely realise that competing in the top division in TAL will require a deeper squad to compete properly over the whole season.

Man of the Match: Tshering Yolmo (Flipkart FC)

FC Bengal 3-0 Parikrma FC

Scorers: FC Bengal (Saheed Adeoye 39’, 60’, Anto Rushith 50’)

FC Bengal are one step closer to lifting an improbable title in their first season in Division 1 after defeating the defending champions in convincing fashion. Parikrma needed a win to stay in the title race and that would have opened up the title race to four other teams. However, Bengal would have none of it and ensured they picked up all three points while keeping a clean sheet.

The first half was evenly matched with both teams going close to opening the scoring but their respective defences held firm to keep the contest close. The second half was a different story and the league leaders opened the scoring in the 39th minute via Saheed Adeoye who has really come into form over the past couple of games.

It looked like it was only a matter of time before Parikrma equalised but were stunned when Bengal’s MVP for the season Anto Rushith doubled his side’s tally to hand Bengal a surprise two-goal lead.

Parikrma looked a bit deflated after that second blow and ended up conceding a third when Man of the Match Saheed scored in the dying minutes of the game to hand Bengal a well-deserved win. The defending champions now have no chance of defending their title and will already be looking forward to next season. A top three place is still at stake, though, and with two weeks left to go they will be aiming for that.

Man of the Match: Saheed Adeoye (FC Bengal)

Gremio FC (4) – (0) FC Kougen Kikou

Scorers: Gremio FC (Shiva Kumar 5’, 6’, Hayder Halangy 7’, Vahid Jaderi 48’)

The final game of the day saw Gremio convincingly beat Kougen Kikou to move into second place in the table. An early flurry of goals saw Gremio put the game to bed even before it started. Shiva Kumar scored a quick brace 6 minutes into the game before Hayder Halangy made it three in 7 minutes. The usually efficient FCKK side seemed stunned after that and the game was pretty much a one-sided affair throughout.

Vahid Jaderi added a fourth goal in the second half to give his a side a 4-0 score line.

Gremio have never been this high up in the table this late in the season and are now the only the other team other than Bengal with a chance to lift the title. That shot at the title though is a long one with Bengal having a four-point lead at the top with only 2 games to go. Kougen Kikou who seemed relatively safe from relegation two games ago now find themselves back in the relegation fight although they look likely to survive in Division 1 for another season.

Their next game is of utmost importance and any positive result including a draw will keep them afloat.

Gremio have been the best team in the league in the second half of the season and would be ruing their early season slip-ups which saw them lose to Samba and draw with Project 7 and Yataghan, wins in those games and they would be the team with a four-point lead at the top. However, they do have a chance at finishing the highest they ever have (third being their previous best). And while their title hopes seem a long shot they will be hoping Flipkart repeat their performance next week against Bengal helping them on the way.

Man of the Match: Shiva Kumar (Gremio FC)