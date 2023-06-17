Tanzania vs Niger Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18, 2023 

Tanzania host Niger at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday (June 18) in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With four points in as many games, the Taifa Stars are second in Group F. Uganda, meanwhile, have accrued four points, too, but sit one place behind them on goal difference.

That means Tanzania can ill-afford any more slip-ups, as it could jeopardise their qualifying campaign. They're looking to reach just their third tournament finals and first since 2019.

Adel Amrouche's side have blown hot and cold so far. They drew 1-1 with Niger before losing 2-0 to Algeria. On matchday three, Tanzania picked up their first and only win of the campaign with a 1-0 defeat of Uganda. However, Uganda extracted revenge in the return by winning by the same scoreline.

Niger, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just two points in four games. The Menas drew their opening two games to Tanzania and Uganda, which seemed like a decent start, but lost in their next two outings to remain rooted in fourth place.

Anything other than a victory on Sunday will mathematically end their AFCON qualifying chances.

Tanzania vs Niger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have played just once before, drawing 1-1 in June 2022 in the AFCON qualifiers.

Both teams are coming off a defeat in their last qualifying game- Tanzania lost 1-0 to Uganda, while Niger were beaten by the same scoreline by Algeria.

Tanzania's last four games have seen two wins and two defeats, coming alternatively.

Niger have failed to win their last seven games, losing six.

The visitors have failed to score in two of their last three games.

Tanzania vs Niger Prediction

Tanzania haven't been impressive by any means but have done enough to remain in contention for qualification. Niger, meanwhile, are winless in their qualifying campaign, which is down to a set of limp displays.

The Menas managed to hold the Taifa Stars to a draw in their opening game, but a similar result here is unlikely. That's because Tanzania are eyeing second spot in the group and should prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Tanzania 1-0 Niger

Tanzania vs Niger Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Tanzania

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes