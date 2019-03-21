×
Target Maguire and don't be afraid to kick - Vydra reveals Czech Republic's England plans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    21 Mar 2019, 14:24 IST
harry maguire - cropped
Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire

Matej Vydra has suggested the Czech Republic will target Harry Maguire when they face England at Wembley on Friday.

Gareth Southgate's side begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against a team who have not beaten them in their two previous meetings.

Indeed, the World Cup semi-finalists have not lost any of their past 18 European Championship qualifiers and have been beaten once at home under Southgate, against Spain in the Nations League last year.

But Vydra thinks there is a relative weakness in England's defence, particularly Maguire, who was sent off after only four minutes of Leicester City's 2-1 Premier League win at Burnley last weekend.

Vydra also says the Czech Republic will be prepared to kick England players "three or four times" to disrupt their passing game.

The Burnley forward said: "[Harry] Kane is top, [Marcus] Rashford as well, [Raheem] Sterling is in a great form. The attack is very strong. Defence, I don't say it's not strong as well, but it's not as strong as the attack.

"For example, Maguire. We talked about him at Burnley before we played against Leicester. In some moments it seems he doesn't know what's happening behind him; that's why he got a red card after five minutes in the match against Burnley.

"They would surely like to hold the ball and play a possession game, so we have to be close to them. Don't be afraid to kick them three or four times - then they may change the plan and play just one or two touches."

