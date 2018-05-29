Team India finishes 7th in FC Bayern Youth Cup World Finals

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Team India secured seventh position at the FC Bayern Youth Cup World Finals in Munich recently, beating countries such as USA and Nigeria in the tournament, apart from meeting Columbian superstar James Rodriguez.

The team practised at the FC Bayern Munich training ground under the guidance of the club's youth coaches and played its matches at the iconic Allianz Arena.

During the trip - an adidas initiative - the team also witnessed FC Bayern's last home match of the season, against VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena on May 12.

Around 200 schools had participated in the tournament and 12 schools from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and the northeast India had secured qualification for the India finals.

Army Public School, Bangalore were announced winners of the India Finals, held in February, with a victory over Campeon School, Mumbai.

French football legend and FC Bayern Hall of Famer - Bixenete Lizarazu was in the national capital to award the winners earlier this year.

"It was a great experience. We got to meet and interact with players and coaches from other nations, learnt about their routines, practices and game play, as well as exchanged our undying passion for the sport. It was the biggest learning experience for us," one of the Team India players said