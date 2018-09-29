Team is focussed on winning 3 points against Chennaiyins: BFC coach

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Last season's runner-up Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat Saturday said his team is focussed on securing three points in the Indian Super League opener against holders Chennaiyin FC here.

"Tomorrow is our first match of Indian Super League season. We are keen and ready to face the challenge. Our aim will be to garner three points by beating defending champions Chennaiyin FC," he told reporters on the eve of the second match of the season.

"We do not want to treat the clash as a revenge match as we do not want to be emtional about the final which lost against Chennaiyin last year. To be emotional is not good for team, instead focus is what is needed," he added.

Cuadrat said his team would like to change history by defeating Chennaiyin at home.

"We know that we have never beaten Chennaiyin FC at home, but every game has its own history and tomorrow we'll be trying to change that," he said.

Replying to a query, Cuadrat said the pre-season training in Spain and a couple of friendlies against Spanish clubs have helped the team immensely.

"The Spanish outing has been good for us and made us strong," he added.

Cuadrat said Chennaiyin would be mentally strong because they have beaten Bengaluru FC twice last year.

Cuadrat expects Chennaiyin would not take many risks in the initial stages of the tournament, relying more on counterattacks.

However, BFC players will be focusing on their strengths rather than thinking about Chennaiyin's potential, he stated.

Cuadrat said there are injury concerns over some players, but the team will be up for the challenge