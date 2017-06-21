Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm

Schalke finished mid-table last season, but much better things are expected under the guidance of Domenico Tedesco.

by Omnisport News 21 Jun 2017, 17:18 IST

Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco and sporting director Christian Heidel

Domenico Tedesco has been charged with returning Schalke to Europe after being presented as the club's new coach on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old swapped second-tier side Erzgebirge Aue for the Veltins Arena helm this month, succeeding Markus Weinzierl after a disappointing mid-table finish for Schalke last season.

It was the first time the club had missed out on European qualification since the end of the 2008-2009 season and sporting director Christian Heidel is eager to see that put right at the first opportunity.

"It's obvious that the direction we want to be heading in is towards Europe," said Heidel.

And Tedesco evidently agrees that Schalke should be aiming high.

"Schalke is no ordinary club. I wouldn't have given up my job at Aue for any old club," he said.

#Tedesco: "I would like to thank @FCErzgebirgeAue and the coaching team. Aue gave me my first chance in professional football." #s04 pic.twitter.com/qn8BoQrkb3 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) June 21, 2017

"I want to get to know the staff, the team and the structure here first. For me, that's the foundation for a successful job.

"We need a strong group, a strong team behind the team.

"The quality of the players is paramount. We will create the conditions for these qualities to flourish."

Comparisons have been drawn between Tedesco and Julian Nagelsmann, who at the age of just 29 guided Hoffenheim to Champions League qualification this season.

Tedesco, though, is not concerned by any such observations.

"The comparisons with Nagelsmann don't bother me," he added. "They are natural because we are both young and from Hoffenheim."