Teenager Davies leads Whitecaps over Orlando City, 5-2

Associated Press
News 10 Jun 2018, 07:07 IST
AP Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Teenager Alphonso Davies scored a goal and had a team-record three assists to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Orlando City 5-2 on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old Davis snapped a 1-1 tie in the 76th minute. Midfielder Jordon Mutch took a shot that goalkeeper Joe Bendik stopped with a diving save. Davies scored on the rebound.

Striker Kei Kamara scored twice for Vancouver (6-5-5), once on a penalty kick in the 85th minute, to break out of a scoring drought. Yordy Reyna and Nicolas Mezquida also connected.

Forward Sacha Kljestan scored for Orlando (6-7-1) when the Lions were playing with just 10 men. Mohamed El-Munir was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 58th minute. Dominic Dwyer scored Orlando's other goal four minutes into injury time.

Davies made a pretty run to set up Kamara's goal in the 36th minute. He stole the ball near midfield, made several nifty moves to get past three Orlando players, then passed to Kamara. Davies also made pretty passes to set up goals by Reyna in the 87th and Mezquida in the 90th.

