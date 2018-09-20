Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tendulkar's pull out will have an impact on Kerala Blasters: James

PTI
NEWS
News
28   //    20 Sep 2018, 18:35 IST

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) Head coach David James Thursday said Sachin Tendulkar's pull out from Kerala Blasters' ownership will have an impact on the team, but feels it is time for the outfit to write a new chapter in the history of Indian Super League.

"Sachin's contribution to the Blasters is immense. He is a God-like character in sports. It will have an impact, but now is the time to write a new chapter with our fans," James told media here.

Tendulkar, who is considered God of Cricket in India, had sold his 20 per cent stake in Kerala Blasters to other promoters last week.

While giving up his stake, Tendulkar had said the team is in very good shape and on its path to attain many more success.

"I strongly believe that Kerala Blasters is in very good shape and on its path to attain many more successes with the backing of its fans offering unconditional support. I am very proud of Kerala Blasters and a piece of my heart will always beat for the club," Tendulkar had said in a statement.

Telugu films personalities Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun and industrialist N Prasad are other promoters.

James also thanked Tendulkar for hiring him.

"I had met Sachin in London. We had a good conversation. He wanted me to be a player-cum-coach, an offer he made back in 2014. If not for that conversation, the conversation I am having with you all would not have happened," he said

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
