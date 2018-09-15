Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Terry's Chelsea return down to him, says Sarri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
295   //    15 Sep 2018, 03:01 IST
john terry - cropped
John Terry bids farewell to Chelsea fans

John Terry will get to make the decision over what job he takes should he opt to return to Chelsea as a coach, says Maurizio Sarri.

Terry has rejected a surprise move to Spartak Moscow for family reasons after leaving Aston Villa following a single season with the Championship club.

A reunion with former England and Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard had also been mooted, but the Derby County manager ruled out offering the veteran a deal.

Chelsea icon Terry captained the club to five Premier League titles, as well as four FA Cups and three EFL Cups, along with a Champions League and Europa League title.

Terry previously indicated he wants to return to Chelsea as the club's manager and Sarri has opened the door for the 37-year-old to join his coaching staff.

"It's up to him," Sarri told a news conference ahead of Saturday's home game against Cardiff City.

"I think that, if John prefers to start with the young players, it's right to start with the young players.

"If John wants to work with my staff, it's right that he works with my staff."

Sarri has led Chelsea to four wins from four in his first Premier League season, with the Blues level on points with Liverpool and Watford, and the former Napoli coach is settling in at Stamford Bridge

"If there is a pitch and there are 11 players, I feel at home anywhere," Sarri said. "For me, my life is on the pitch with the players. For the moment, I'm really very happy to stay here.

"I have my dog here with a very big garden, so the dog is very happy. I'm really very happy. I feel like at home. I feel in my home. I have a house five miles from here. No more. Surrey. Similar to my name.

"Usually long [days], yes. But, for me, it's a pleasure. I am not able to think about this as a job, like work. It's 12 or 13 hours, but for me it's not working."

