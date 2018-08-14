Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tevez relishing Messi reunion

14 Aug 2018, 06:43 IST
Carlos Tevez is looking forward to facing former Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi when Boca Juniors meet Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy match at Camp Nou.

Tevez played alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi for Argentina as the 34-year-old earned 76 caps on the international stage.

Now Tevez will reunite with Messi in Barcelona, where Argentine giants Boca are set to take on LaLiga champions in the annual friendly on Wednesday.

"It is always beautiful to play against him," Tevez told reporters.

"When I played together with him, that made me happy.

"So to be able to confront him or have a closer look at him now, it will make me happy too."

Messi, 31, became Barca's most decorated player on Sunday with his 33rd trophy after the Spanish side defeated Sevilla 2-1 in the Supercopa de Espana.

 

