Thai cave survivors unable to attend World Cup final, says FIFA

10 Jul 2018

The World Cup trophy

The Thai football team rescued from a cave after 17 days underground will not attend the World Cup final due to medical reasons, says FIFA.

The 12 boys and their coach were trapped after heavy rain in northern Thailand on June 23 but their rescue has now been completed.

However, ex-Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan died during the rescue effort.

It had been suggested the boys, members of the Wild Boars Football Club, could be invited to watch the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday.

Governing body FIFA confirmed it will meet the Football Association of Thailand but the team will not be able to attend the game.

"FIFA would like to express its great joy at the news of the rescue of the 12 young footballers and their coach," said a statement released to Omnisport on Tuesday.

"We would like to convey our profound gratitude to all persons involved in the rescue operation, which unfortunately took the life of one of the divers. Our thoughts are with his family.

"We have been informed by the Football Association of Thailand that due to medical reasons, the boys will not be in a position to travel to Moscow for the World Cup final.

"FIFA's priority remains the health of everyone involved in the operation and we will look into finding a new opportunity to invite the boys to a FIFA event to share with them a moment of communion and celebration.

"We can also confirm that a meeting with the Football Association of Thailand is scheduled to take place in Moscow around the World Cup final."