"Thank you So Much for your services Captain" - Real Madrid fans react as Nacho reportedly decides to leave the club this summer

Real Madrid fans reacted on social media upon hearing reports (per Marca) of club captain Nacho Fernandez deciding to leave the club at the end of the season.

A one-club man till now, Nacho came up through the Real academy, La Fabrica, as an impressive young centre-back. He made 111 appearances for their reserve side (RM Castilla) alone, before making the jump to the first team in the 2010-11 season.

It took him until the 2013-14 season to establish himself as a regular member of the first team; however, he has been an integral part of their squad ever since.

Nacho has made 355 senior appearances for the club across all competitions, helping them keep 131 clean sheets in the process. After Karim Benzema's departure to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad at the start of the season, he was named the Frenchman's successor.

His incredible loyalty and sincerity towards the badge, and his unwavering commitment on the field has endeared him to the Real Madrid fans. Many fans on X became emotional upon hearing the news of his departure, with one fan writing:

"Thank you so much for your services, Captain."

Another added:

"Farewell legend."

Here is a list of fan reactions (on X):

He has made 36 appearances this season, leading his side to the top of La Liga and into the Champions League semifinals. He stepped in impeccably in the absence of star defenders and regular starters David Alaba and Eder Militao for the majority of the season.

He also lifted his first trophy in the form of the Supercopa de Espana, beating bitter rivals Barcelona 4-1 in the final. Real Madrid fans will be hoping that it is not the last one he does lift this season, and that the squad can give him one final swansong by winning La Liga and the UCL.

Nacho Fernandez and Luka Modric are not the only Real Madrid legends who could be on the way out in the summer

Real Madrid legends Nacho Fernandez and former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric have already announced their decision to leave the club in the summer. However, they might not be the only stars departing the Bernabeu soon.

As it stands, German midfielder Toni Kroos and Spanish utility man Lucas Vazquez are also out of contract at the end of the season. Although it has been reported that the duo will be offered new one-year deals, nothing has materialized or been confirmed so far.

Kroos and Vazquez have been key players for Real this season, having made 41 and 31 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions respectively. Overall, the German has played 458 games (28 goals, 96 assists) and the Spaniard has played 342 games (34 goals, 61 assists) for the Merengues.

If the pair do decide to leave the club, they will leave behind an incredible trophy-filled legacy, as well as a gaping hole to fill their absence in the squad.

