Thaon vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22, 2023 

Thaon will welcome Nantes to the Stade de la Colombiere in the Coupe de France on Sunday (January 22).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage of the tournament with a shootout win over Ligue 2 side Amiens in the last round despite playing over 40 minutes with ten men. The two teams could not be separated in a goalless draw, which prompted shootout, where Thaon progressed with a 4-2 shootout win.

Nantes, meanwhile, progressed with a routine 2-0 win at Virois. Mostafe Mohamed and Evann Guessand scored in either half to inspire their team to a win.

Nantes are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win at Montpellier in Ligue 1 last weekend. Andrei Girotto opened the scoring after the hosts had been reduced to ten men, while Mostafe Mohamed and Ludovic Blas scored second-half goals to seal the deal.

Thaon vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Nantes are on a three-game unbeaten run on the road, winning the last two and keeping a clean sheet in all three games.

Nantes' last five away games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Three of Thaon's last four Coupe de France games have been decided by a shootout.

Nantes are on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning three.

Thaon vs Nantes Prediction

Thaon have had their fair share of giant-killing in this season's competition, having eliminated two Ligue 2 outfits to get to this round. The fifth-tier outfit will want to take it further by elimininating a top-flight side, which would be a remarkable achievement considering the disparity in quality between the two teams.

Standing in Thaon's way in a historic Round-of-16 appearance is Nantes. Les Canaris have had an upturn in fortunes since the 2022 FIFA World Cup break and are on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Antoine Kombouare's side are the favourites but must not underrate the threat posed by Thaon, but the visitors should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Thaon 0-2 Nantes

Thaon vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nantes to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - 30 minutes result: Draw

