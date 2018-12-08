×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

That is not going to happen - Guardiola rejects Man City Hazard move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
178   //    08 Dec 2018, 04:00 IST
Eden Hazard
Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Pep Guardiola says a Manchester City move for Eden Hazard will not happen after the Chelsea star claimed he could improve the Premier League leaders.

Hazard has been among the top players in the Premier League this season and is yet to agree an extension to a Chelsea contract that expires in 2020.

The Belgium forward faces City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with the Blues 10 points behind last season's runaway title winners but suggested he would boost Guardiola's options.

"It's true they don't have an Eden Hazard," he said to Play Sports. "That is the difference."

Despite an injury to striker Sergio Aguero, City's attacking ranks are well-stocked and Guardiola rejected a suggestion Hazard could be a transfer target for the champions.

"That is not going to happen. No," he told reporters.

Asked how dangerous Hazard could be to City's defence, Guardiola added: "A lot. I'm agreeing with you. He said I'm so good that I'm agreeing with him.

"Switch on the TV, look at him, immediately you realise his qualities. You [the media] know his qualities better than me. He's an exceptional player. One, by far, one of the best players in the world."

Advertisement

At Stamford Bridge City will also face Jorginho, a player they reportedly tried to sign before the Italy midfielder opted to follow Maurizio Sarri from Napoli to Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho would have offered an alternative option to Fernandinho in City's midfield but Guardiola is more than happy with the contribution of the 33-year-old Brazilian.

"For me it's uncomfortable to speak about a player of another club. We know the history, we spoke about that before the Community Shield," Guardiola said of Jorginho. "He decided to go there, I'm not going to say it's a bad decision. He knows the manager, he knows the club.

"Chelsea's an exceptional club, he decided that, all the best. He didn't come to compete with Dinho, to be part of our team. What he has done, Fernandinho, not just this season all the years we have been together, is incredible. It's really incredible.

"People speak with many players and I understand that but most of the good things we have in that moment is thanks to that guy. I'm very pleased for him and I'm pretty sure from his commitment, his personality, his many, many, things, he's going to continue in that way.

"Few, few, few players can do what he does. Few, few players all around the world. He can do absolutely everything. He's incredible. Really, he's an incredible player."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Manchester City are not the best in Europe - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Man City Transfer News: Zack Steffen rumored to switch...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for Manchester City star, Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola backs misfiring Manchester City forward
RELATED STORY
Why Sarri does not need a Plan B for Chelsea  
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City to make stunning move for former...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United plot €200...
RELATED STORY
3 Changes Sarri needs to make to turn Chelsea into title...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Manchester City will beat Chelsea this...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Today AFC LIV 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Today ARS HUD 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town
Today BUR BRI 08:30 PM Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR SOU 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Southampton
Today MAN FUL 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Fulham
Today WES CRY 08:30 PM West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Today CHE MAN 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LEI TOT 01:15 AM Leicester City vs Tottenham
Tomorrow NEW WOL 09:30 PM Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Dec EVE WAT 01:30 AM Everton vs Watford
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us