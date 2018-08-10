Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The big Friday Premier League quiz

10 Aug 2018, 12:31 IST
manchestercity-cropped
Manchester City's players celebrate winning the 2017-18 Premier League title

Want to impress your mates with must-have trivia ahead of the return of the Premier League this weekend?

Well, fear not, we have it covered.

See how many of these posers they can answer correctly safe in the knowledge you have all the answers (at the bottom of the page)!

 

1. Tottenham visit Newcastle on Saturday. When was the last time Spurs opened a Premier League season at home? For bonus points, can you name the opposition and the score?


2. Crystal Palace have the second lowest win rate in London derbies in the Premier League at 22 per cent. Which team has the lowest with 21 per cent?


3. When was the last time Chelsea lost a Premier League game in Yorkshire?


4. Sadio Mane has scored in each of Liverpool’s last two opening Premier League fixtures. Only five players have ever scored in three or more consecutive opening weekends in the competition. Who are they?

5. Teams managed by Pep Guardiola and Unai Emery met on 10 occasions in all competitions during their time in Spain. How many did Emery win?

 

Answers:

1. August 14, 2010. Tottenham and Manchester City drew 0-0.

2. Fulham. They have won just 25 of 118 Premier League derbies!

3. December 2002, a 2-0 defeat at Leeds.

4. Teddy Sheringham (4 between 1992-93 and 1995-96), Louis Saha (2001-02 to 2003-04), Thierry Henry (2001-02 to 2003-04), Alan Shearer (2002-03 to 2004-05) and David Silva (2013-14 to 2015-16).

5. None. Guardiola won six with the remaining four ending in draws.

 

