×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

The door is always open for the best – Scaloni not ruling out Argentina recall for Icardi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15 Nov 2019, 01:58 IST
Mauro Icardi - cropped
Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni says Mauro Icardi remains part of his plans and he will consider recalling the Paris Saint-Germain striker if he can maintain his goalscoring form. 

Icardi has not featured for Argentina since scoring in last November’s 2-1 friendly win against Mexico and is not part of their latest squad for the friendlies with Brazil and Uruguay. 

The 26-year-old was overlooked for Copa America selection earlier this year after a turbulent campaign with Inter that saw him stripped of the captaincy amid a breakdown in contract talks. 

However, Icardi has scored nine goals in 10 matches since joining PSG on loan in September and is knocking on the door for a return to the international stage. 

"He is a player we have in mind," Scaloni said at a news conference ahead of Friday's friendly with Brazil in Saudi Arabia. 

"He is playing again, picking up pace after not playing at the end of last season. 

"He is on our agenda, and not because other strikers are not doing well. At any time he can return. The doors are always open for the best."

Lionel Messi is back in Argentina's squad for their friendly double-header after serving a three-month suspension for accusing CONMEBOL officials of corruption following his side's semi-final loss to Brazil at the Copa America.

Advertisement

South American champions Brazil will be without Neymar for the high-profile friendly, however, as the PSG forward is yet to fully recover from a hamstring injury sustained on international duty last month.

"Having Messi is always a positive," Scaloni said. "I would have liked Neymar to be involved, too.

"For us it is a joy to have Leo because he is a big part of the group and gets along with all his team-mates. He is a player who has marked an era in football."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow ROM SWE 01:15 AM Romania vs Sweden
Tomorrow BOS ITA 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy
Tomorrow CYP SCO 07:30 PM Cyprus vs Scotland
Tomorrow AZE WAL 10:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Wales
Tomorrow SLO LAT 10:30 PM Slovenia vs Latvia
Tomorrow SAN KAZ 10:30 PM San Marino vs Kazakhstan
Tomorrow RUS BEL 10:30 PM Russia vs Belgium
17 Nov NOR NET 01:15 AM Northern Ireland vs Netherlands
International Friendlies 2019
14 Nov CAM MON 06:00 PM Cambodia vs Mongolia
17 Nov LIT NEW 06:30 PM Lithuania vs New Zealand
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us