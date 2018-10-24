×
The doors of Napoli are open – De Laurentiis keen on Cavani return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    24 Oct 2018, 18:27 IST
edinsoncavani-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said the club's doors are open to Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, should he seek a move back to Naples.

Cavani's future at Parc des Princes has been the subject of speculation, with PSG coach Thomas Tuchel playing down reports of a rift after he substituted the Uruguayan during a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Liverpool in September.

In an interview with Le Parisien, De Laurentiis expressed his long-held admiration for Cavani, who spent three seasons at Napoli before joining PSG in July 2013.

"Cavani is great," said the Partenopei chief. "He scored more than 30 goals each year with us.

"It depends only on him. The doors of Napoli are open to him."

De Laurentiis made clear Cavani – who will come up against his former club on Wednesday in Champions League action – would have to take a wage cut to play for Napoli again, but indicated that there was plenty of time yet for the 31-year-old to return to Serie A.

"I am not a Qatari," he said. "So, if he does not want to play for Paris and he reduces his salary, we will find an agreement with the leaders of the PSG.

"Nobody wants to keep a player against his will.

"He is no longer a 24-year-old, but it is almost impossible for him to hurt himself, he is elastic. He can play until 38 years old."

Omnisport
NEWS
