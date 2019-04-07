×
The fans want it, we want it - Jesus on Manchester City's quadruple dream

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    07 Apr 2019, 17:30 IST
GabrielJesus - cropped
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has warned his Manchester City team-mates not to let Tottenham derail their quadruple ambitions.

Pep Guardiola's side remained in contention for an unprecedented clean sweep of major honours on Saturday when Jesus' diving header was enough to see off Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Wolves or Watford await in next month's showpiece, by which point EFL Cup winners City will know whether their titanic tussle with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League has ended in a successful title defence.

If the FA Cup final is not to be their last game of the season, Guardiola's men must negotiate an all-English Champions League showdown with Tottenham and any subsequent semi-final.

Speaking after a largely forgettable encounter against Brighton, Guardiola insisted winning all four major trophies was "almost impossible" but, ahead of Tuesday's trip to Spurs' new stadium, Jesus stated the City dressing room aims to prove their manager wrong.

"Of course we want to win the quadruple but we think just about the next game," he said.

"The fans want it and we want it as well and that is why we worked so hard on the pitch.

"Now we think only about Tottenham because they have great players and a great manager. They are a great club.

"It's very important. It's a new stadium and they will want to win in it – but so do we."

Jesus could be required to lead the line again in north London, depending upon how top scorer Sergio Aguero comes through his return to training over the next two days.

Despite operating as back-up to Aguero, the Brazil international has 18 goals in all competitions this season and is satisfied with his lot.

"It makes you happy. When I decided to come to City I spoke with my family and my mum and I said I wanted to come here to win titles – to be champions," he added,

"I looked at the players and the manager and said, 'This is my place'. I am glad as I made a good decision."

