The Latest: Lawyers want proof that documents altered

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a Nevada woman's allegation that soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 (all times PDT):

2:45 p.m.

Attorneys for a Nevada woman accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of rape say the soccer star's legal team should turn over evidence about the origin of documents cited in European media reports about the case.

A Thursday email statement from attorneys Leslie Stovall and Larissa Drohobyczer (droh-HO'-bit-zer) challenges Ronaldo's Las Vegas lawyer to prove his claim that documents were altered, fabricated or inaccurate.

Ronaldo's attorney, Peter S. Christiansen, said Wednesday the 2009 encounter at a Las Vegas hotel suite became public because documents were stolen by a hacker in Europe and put up for sale.

Stovall and Drohobyczer filed a lawsuit in September in Nevada state court on behalf of the woman.

It seeks money from Ronaldo and to void a non-disclosure agreement the woman signed when she accepted $375,000 in 2010 to keep quiet.

Las Vegas police say they've reopened a sexual assault investigation.

Ronaldo denies wrongdoing.

3:20 a.m.

The German weekly magazine that first published the rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo says it has "hundreds of documents" that substantiate its report and there is no reason to believe they are not authentic.

Ronaldo's lawyers issued a statement on Wednesday calling the documents cited in the report "complete fabrications."

Der Spiegel magazine says "we have no reason to believe that those documents are not authentic," adding "we have meticulously fact-checked our information and had it legally reviewed."

Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit late last month in Nevada saying she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009. Police have also re-opened an investigation.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has denied any wrongdoing. But some sponsors, including Nike and video game maker EA Sports, have expressed concern about the rape allegation.