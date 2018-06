The Latest: Rain forces Germany, South Korea relocations

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on the World Cup (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

The practice sessions for Germany and South Korea scheduled at Kazan Arena have been moved to other stadiums because of bad weather conditions.

A heavy rain storm has forced World Cup organizers to move the sessions elsewhere in Kazan in order to preserve the pitch ahead of Wednesday's game between the Group F rivals.

South Korea's practice session has been moved to the Central Stadium, while Germany will be working at the Electron Stadium.

In a wide-open Group topped by Mexico with six points, the Germans can qualify if they beat South Korea by at least two goals. South Korea needs a win and other results to play in its favor to advance.

6:15 p.m.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic says he's happy for his team to continue with its "organized chaos" approach at the World Cup.

Switzerland has come back after falling behind in both its group games, the first time to save a 1-1 draw with Brazil, then to beat Serbia 2-1 with a 90th-minute winning goal from attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.

Shaqiri's role in the Serbia game, when he appeared to have a free role to roam around the field, is something Petkovic says they'll stick with.

The coach says "we created what we call an organized chaos and we are going to continue to do that in the future as well. We are going to play around with that."

Switzerland plays Costa Rica in its last Group E game on Wednesday, when the Swiss need a draw to make sure of a place in the last 16. Brazil and Serbia are the other teams in the group. Costa Rica is already out.

Switzerland, which last reached the quarterfinals of a World Cup in 1954, could be a last 16 opponent for Mexico or Germany.

6:10 p.m.

Australia's hopes of moving on in the World Cup may be over after Peru captain Paolo Guerrero scored five minutes into the second half to give his team a 2-0 lead. Guerrero's goal came after some solid work down the left side by midfielder Christian Cueva.

His cross was deflected but fell so Guerrero could get his left foot on the shot past Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan. Andre Carrillo scored in the first half for Peru, which hasn't won a World Cup match since 1978.

Seeking a spark, Australia brought on 38-year-old veteran Tim Cahill in the 53rd minute. It's his first appearance of the tournament. He has scored for Australia in the past three World Cups.

5:49 p.m.

It's 0-0 at halftime between France and Denmark after a low-key opening 45 minutes.

A game neither team needs to win is on track to be the first goalless draw after three dozen matches at the tournament.

France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda came off his line well to smother a half-chance as Denmark's Christian Eriksen raced to beat him to a well-placed cross on a counterattack. Otherwise Mandanda has not been tested in his first start at his fifth major tournament with Les Bleus, who are resting several starters.

A draw will ensure France, already sure to advance after two wins, will finish top of Group C, and that Denmark is runner-up. Denmark can even afford to lose at Luzhniki Stadium if Australia fails to beat Peru in Sochi.

Australia trails 1-0 at halftime on an 18th-minute volley from Andre Carrillo, Peru's first World Cup goal since it was last in the tournament in 1982. It's the first time Peru has led in a World Cup match since beating Iran in 1978 — its last victory in the tournament.

Australia's best chance came in the 27th minute when Tom Rogic made a run through the Peru defense, but his left-footed shot was saved by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

5:20 p.m.

Andre Carrillo's 18th-minute volley has given Peru a 1-0 lead over Australia and its first World Cup goal since 1982.

It was a slow start for both teams, but picked up when Carrillo met a cross from the left and launched a strike to the far post. Peru had been held goalless through the first two games of the group stage. Peru has not been in the World Cup since 1982 and lost 5-1 to Poland in its final game that year.

Australia must win to have a chance at advancing to the knockout stage.

4:45 p.m.

American referee Mark Geiger has been given a second group-stage match to work at the World Cup. He will handle Wednesday's game between Germany and South Korea.

Geiger worked Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco. The 43-year-old from Beachwood, New Jersey, Geiger worked three games in Brazil four years ago, becoming the first American to referee a knockout stage match when he handled France's 2-0 win over Nigeria in the round of 16.

The U.S. is the only nation with two referees at the World Cup. Jair Murrufo officiated Belgium's 5-2 victory over Tunisia.

4:15 p.m.

Veteran forward Tim Cahill will not be in the starting lineup for Australia in its must-win World Cup game against Peru.

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk has decided to go with Tomi Juric to replace Andrew Nabbout, who injured his shoulder in the 1-1 draw with Denmark. There was speculation about Cahill possibly moving into the starting lineup. The 38-year-old Cahill, who has scored in each of the last three World Cups, has yet to play in the tournament.

Australia must win and have France beat Denmark to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage for the second time.

Peru, which has already been eliminated, made two changes to its starting lineup with Anderson Santamaria and Renato Tapia winning selections.

Lineups:

Australia: Mat Ryan, Mark Milligan, Mathew Leckie, Tomi Juric, Robbie Kruse, Aaron Mooy, Mile Jedanik, Aziz Behich, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Tom Rogic.

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco, Christian Cueva, Paolo Guerrero, Renato Tapia, Christian Ramos, Luis Advincula, Andre Carrillo, Yoshimar Yotun, Edison Flores.

4:05 p.m.

France has rested several starters to play Denmark at Luzhniki Stadium after opening with two wins to seal it round of 16 spot.

Needing a draw to ensure winning Group C, France coach Didier Deschamps has brought in goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, midfielder Thomas Lemar and forward Ousmane Dembele among six changes from the team which beat Peru 1-0 five days ago. Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris are among those rested.

A draw will also let Denmark advance as group runner-up, and it can top the table with a win. Denmark will also advance if Australia fails to beat Peru in Sochi.

Coach Age Hareide named Martin Braithwaite in an attacking role to replace Yussuf Poulsen, who is suspended after picking up yellow cards in Denmark's first two matches, both times after video review.

The other changes see Mathias Jorgensen come into midfield and Andreas Cornelius to lead the attack.

The lineups:

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Mathias Jorgensen, Henrik Dalsgaard, Jens Stryger, Andreas Cornelius, Pione Sisto.

France: Steve Mandanda, Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, N'Golo Kante, Steven N'Zonzi, Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Hernandez.

3:55 p.m.

Albania's prime minister has opened a bank account allowing his brethren to offer their "symbolic contribution" to pay the fines levied by FIFA against two Swiss players of Albanian origin.

"Don't Be Afraid of the Eagle" is the name of the account opened at Raiffeisen Bank on Tuesday by Prime Minister Edi Rama urging Albanians "to pay FIFA's absurd fine on Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri."

Xhaka and Shaqiri made hand gestures that mimicked Albania's national symbol, a two-headed eagle, after scoring goals during Switzerland's win over Serbia. The players have ethnic Albanian heritage linked to Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize that independence.

FIFA fined the players 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100) each for unsporting behavior. Soccer's governing body had the power to impose two-match bans if Xhaka and Shaqiri's actions were judged to have provoked the general public.

Rama wrote on his Facebook page that the bank account was a gesture of "thanks and gratitude to the two sportsmen who put up millions of Albanians in a sport joy."

2:40 p.m.

Russian authorities have dropped charges against a British LGBT activist who was detained near the Kremlin as the World Cup was opening nearby.

The case was closed after activist Peter Tatchell agreed to accept a warning not to protest again. That's according to his campaign manager, Simon Harris.

Tatchell was arrested while holding a one-man protest on June 14, criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin for not doing more to stop abuse of gays in Chechnya.

Tatchell later said he was to appear in court on June 26, but the case was quietly dropped instead.

A group of British LGBT football fans had a rainbow flag briefly taken down at Sunday's England-Panama match but put it back up with help from FIFA.

A 2013 Russian law bans so-called "propaganda" of homosexuality to minors and has been used to stifle the LGBT community, though Russian authorities appear to be treading more carefully than usual during the World Cup.

2:15 p.m.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is wishing Germany luck against South Korea after the "torture" of the defending champion's last-minute win against Sweden, but she won't be attending the match.

Germany salvaged its chances of advancing with Toni Kroos' injury-time winner on Saturday. It faces South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday.

At a news conference Tuesday in Berlin, Merkel — who is under severe domestic political pressure in a dispute over migration — was asked if she would go to the match because she might not get another chance to see coach Joachim Loew's team.

Merkel said she has to be in parliament this week, "but of course I sincerely wish the team all the best — and of course I hope for a good outcome after we all went through — torture, in the truest sense of the word — during the last game."

1:05 p.m.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson says his team has moved on from bitter feelings about its loss to Germany as well as the racist abuse aimed at midfielder Jimmy Durmaz on social media.

Andersson said Tuesday that the defeat made the team "stronger, more confident" because Sweden played the defending champions to a draw "with the exception of the final 10 seconds."

Sweden faces Mexico on Wednesday to conclude group play and still has a chance to advance to the knockout rounds.

Mexico leads the group with six points but isn't safe yet. If Germany defeats South Korea in Kazan and Sweden simultaneously tops Mexico, three teams would finish with six points, sending it to tiebreakers that start with the best goal differential.

The team issued a joint statement condemning the abuse of Durmaz, who gave away the free kick that led to Germany's game-winner. Andersson says, "It's important that we're able to move on after that."