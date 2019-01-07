×
The Latest: Soccer star triggered door alarm before arrest

Associated Press
NEWS
News
38   //    07 Jan 2019, 03:04 IST
AP Image

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of soccer star Wayne Rooney at a U.S. airport on charges of public intoxication (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Airport officials say soccer star Wayne Rooney's arrest last month was prompted by his triggering an alarm at international arrivals.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says airport police at Dulles International Airport arrested Rooney Dec. 16 at an international arrivals gate. The statement says he was intoxicated and had triggered a door alarm.

The news release said that he was taken to a jail and held until he sobered up.

Court documents say Rooney was charged with public swearing and intoxication. He paid a $25 fine on Friday.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office in Virginia said Rooney was jailed Dec. 16 after his arrest at the Dulles International Airport and then released on his own recognizance.

__

2:30 p.m.

Soccer star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month at a Washington-area airport on a charge of public intoxication.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office in Virginia said Rooney was jailed Dec. 16 after his arrest at the Dulles International Airport and then released on his own recognizance.

Court documents say Rooney was charged with public swearing and intoxication. He paid a $25 fine Friday.

The sheriff's office referred questions to airport authorities. An airport spokesman said he was looking into what happened.

Rooney starred for Manchester United before coming to play for D.C. United this year.

The Washington-based team said in a statement that it was aware of news reports of the arrest but declined to comment beyond saying it "is a private matter that D.C. United will handle internally."

Associated Press
NEWS
Sheriff: Soccer star Rooney charged with public intoxication
