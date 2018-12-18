×
The Latest: Pogba posts cryptic message after Mourinho exit

Associated Press
NEWS
News
214   //    18 Dec 2018, 17:14 IST
AP Image

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Latest on Jose Mourinho's departure from Manchester United (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Manchester United's most expensive player posted a cryptic message online about Jose Mourinho's firing — then swiftly deleted it.

Paul Pogba wrote on Instagram "Caption this!" alongside a picture of him smirking quizzically into the camera.

The breakdown of Pogba's relationship with Mourinho has mirrored United's decline this season.

One of the world's most talented midfielders, Pogba didn't even get off the bench in one of the biggest matches of the season against Liverpool on Sunday when United lost 3-1.

Pogba was one of Mourinho's first signings, returning to United in 2016 for 105 million euros (then $116 million).

10:55 a.m.

Michael Carrick is in temporary charge as Manchester United searches for a caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Carrick joined the United coaching staff after retiring from playing in May.

After Jose Mourinho's firing on Tuesday, United says it is conducting a "thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager" — signaling they won't be in charge until next season.

Mourinho's successor might not be leading a team in the Champions League next season, with United 11 points behind fourth-place Chelsea approaching the midpoint of the Premier League.

9:55 a.m.

Manchester United says Jose Mourinho has left the Premier League club with immediate effect.

The decision was announced on Tuesday, two days after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool left United 19 points off the top of the Premier League after 17 games.

Mourinho lasted 2 1/2 years at United and won two titles, the English League Cup and the Europa League in his first season.

Associated Press
NEWS
