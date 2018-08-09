The Latest: Wolves sign Dendoncker from Anderlecht

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in the Premier League (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Wolves has signed Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht on an initial season-long loan.

The 23-year-old Dendoncker's move will become permanent next year.

Dendoncker came through Anderlecht's youth system before making 190 senior appearances for the club.

The central midfielder has made six appearances for Belgium, the most recent of which came against England at the 2018 World Cup.

Wolves, which is back in the Premier League for the first time since the 2011-12 season, has now made six signings during the offseason.

1:30 p.m.

Cardiff has signed midfielder Victor Camarasa on a season-long loan from Real Betis.

The 24-year-old central midfielder, who has represented Spain at under-21 level, made 24 appearances last season as Betis finished sixth in the Spanish league.

Cardiff ended a four-season absence from the Premier League by securing automatic promotion with a second-place finish in the Championship.

11:05 a.m.

Leicester has signed defender Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old center back, who has represented Croatia at youth level, was part of a title-winning squad last season.

Leicester manager Claude Puel says "I know he will give us some great options and competition in the squad and I'm delighted to have him here."

The signing comes amid continued speculation over Manchester United's interest in Leicester defender Harry Maguire.

10:40 a.m.

West Ham has signed Lucas Perez from Arsenal after the striker struggled to make an impact at the north London club.

The 29-year-old Perez joined West Ham on a three-year deal before the Premier League's transfer window closed.

West Ham director of football Mario Husillos says Perez "has great technical quality, and can play as both the main striker or the second striker in a deeper role. He scores goals, but can also create them and link well with the midfielders."

Perez is the West Ham's eighth signing since Manuel Pellegrini took charge in May.

West Ham opens the season on Sunday at Liverpool.

10:30 a.m.

Chelsea has signed Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid for the season.

The move was completed on the final day of the Premier League's transfer window.

The 24-year-old Kovacic was part of Croatia's run to the World Cup final, where it lost to France. Kovacic has been at Madrid since 2015, joining from Inter Milan.

Chelsea has also sold a player — goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois — to Real Madrid. The Belgian was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga after Chelsea met the goalkeeper's 80 million euro ($93 million) buyout clause from Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The transfer window is closing a day before the season opens on Friday with Manchester United hosting Leicester. United manager Jose Mourinho says he is "not confident" of signing players Thursday.