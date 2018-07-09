The Liverpool striker West Brom must sign if they want promotion next season

B. Roberts FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 155 // 09 Jul 2018, 00:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Danny Ings was linked with the Baggies back in December

According to various reports, such as this one from talkSPORT, Danny Ings has decided his best chance of playing regularly is away from Liverpool.

The reason for Ing's lack of game time at the club is partly to do with a spate of injuries stunting his development, as well as the tough competition he had to face for a spot in the starting eleven. He found himself challenging Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Robert Firmino for the central striker role, which was never going to be an easy task.

Danny Ings has had a torrid time at Liverpool since joining in 2015. In the three seasons since signing for the club, he's played just 25 times, scoring four goals. This is a far cry from the ample game time he was given at Burnley shortly after their promotion to the Premier League, where he scored 11 goals in 35 appearances in a single season.

West Brom were heavily linked with Danny Ings in December last year, but a bid failed to materialise. This time around though, Ings has attracted interest from around seven clubs - including three Bundesliga teams: Schalke, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.

Ings also revealed how he didn't want to be "that guy with only one" cap for England. Lack of game time has meant that he's naturally overlooked when national team selections are made, which means that if he wants to be acknowledged for his ability, he must go to a side where he would be a first choice player - like the Baggies.

One major thing West Brom lack on the offensive is speed. Salomon Rondon is a stocky, target man, who can perhaps beat another player in terms of eventual speed, but does not have the off-the-mark acceleration that is vital in how the modern game is played. Likewise, Jay Rodriguez has the agility to weave in and out of defenders but also lacks the pace to skip past a defender.

Ings has this quality. His speed and agility would be cherished at West Brom, meaning that Darren Moore could experiment with new tactics and strategies that revolve around speed, rather than the typical "cross the ball for Rondon and hope for the best" style of play that we were forced to watch in the Premier League.

Whilst the Championship might be off-putting to some players if game time is what Danny Ings desires, then it would certainly be something he'd get in abundance at West Bromwich Albion. He could tear apart opposing teams and net in excess of 20 goals with relative ease, given the number of games (46) there are to be played, which would serve to reinvigorate the 25-year-old's career.

Ings is valued at £7.2 million, according to Transfermarkt, which is well inside Albion's budget should they choose to try and sign him this summer. But with so many other clubs from different leagues and backgrounds all vying for his signature, where he might end up is anyone's guess.

Video: Danny Ings - Goals & Skills for Liverpool (2016/2017)