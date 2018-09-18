Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The next one's mine - Griezmann underlines Champions League desire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    18 Sep 2018, 12:39 IST
AntoineGriezmann - cropped
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is determined to add the Champions League to his impressive list of honours as Atletico Madrid prepare to kick-off their latest bid for glory at Monaco on Tuesday.

Griezmann inspired Atleti to Europa League success last season, hitting a brace in the 3-0 final victory over Marseille, before starring in France's triumphant 2018 World Cup run.

Atletico were only in the Europa League after a Champions League group-stage exit in 2017 – quite a turn up for the 2014 and 2016 beaten finalists, and their attacking talisman takes his share of the blame

Griezmann, who committed his future to Atleti during the close season by penning a long-term contract until 2023, told AS: "When I see the Champions League trophy, I think, 'The next one's mine'. We didn't have a good campaign last season.

"In European football you know that any team can make life difficult for you. I wasn't at my best, and that didn't help the team.

"It's not so much that I'm any more determined; it's more a case of having more confidence in myself.

"Last year, I wasn't myself in the Champions League. But this year I feel great."

The 2019 final being slated for Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano stadium is a source of extra motivation.

"The final is at the Wanda Metropolitano and that means every home game will be an incredible occasion," Griezmann said, with Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge also awaiting as Group A opponents.

"Rather than adding pressure, what I think it'll do is make for an even better atmosphere.

"The crowd will be buzzing even more than usual, and that'll help us. When the tough gets going, the fans push you on and squeeze that bit more out of you."

Despite being tipped in some quarters to best Barcelona and Real Madrid in LaLiga this season, Atletico are seven points off the pace already in ninth after taking five points from their opening four matches.

Asked whether he would prefer to emulate the 2013-14 LaLiga title success Atleti secured shortly before his arrival or lift the Champions League, the 27-year-old added: "The Champions League, without a shadow of a doubt.

"We won't be writing off LaLiga. We go out to win every game we play, be it our domestic league, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League or whatever."

Omnisport
NEWS
10 legendary strikers who were unable to win UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 Matches in the Group...
RELATED STORY
Messi: Barca need Griezmann for Champions League
RELATED STORY
The American Dream: A Champions League Final in New York...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest players to have never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
The Top 10 Football Players in the World
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as France's Antoine Griezmann reacts to...
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 6 Players Who Have Won the Most Titles
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Scoring Defenders in Champions League History
RELATED STORY
Jardim backs Ronaldo to beat Griezmann in Ballon d'Or battle
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Today BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
Tomorrow CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Europa League 2018-19
20 Sep PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
20 Sep VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us