The Perplexing Case of Fred's Divide

With another outstanding performance under his belt against Tottenham Hotspur, it may be time to reconsider Manchester United's midfielder, Fred.

Fred, the divisive figure

In today's football, consensus is a funny thing. On the surface, you'd think there'd be little of it in this tumultuous period of furious tribalism, narrow support, and aggressive opposition.

There is, though, when it comes to determining if a player is good or not. In a broad sense. This is due to the fact that, as unpleasant as it may be to accept, we are primarily followers here.

While we have our own eyes and ideas, the tide of public opinion at the very least influences our opinion. Fred has received more praise this season than virtually any other United player. The midfielder has been described as "fantastic" on Match of the Day in December.

He was singled out for praise by others on the same program twice against Leeds United this season and against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Despite this, he continues to have a large number of critics.

A complete midfield performance. Fred's game by numbers vs Tottenham:100% successful dribbles (4/4)86% pass accuracy (38/44)80% long pass accuracy (4/5)8 ball recoveries5 duels won3 chances created2 blocks made1 assistA complete midfield performance. Fred's game by numbers vs Tottenham: 100% successful dribbles (4/4)86% pass accuracy (38/44)80% long pass accuracy (4/5)8 ball recoveries5 duels won3 chances created2 blocks made1 assistA complete midfield performance. 💪🇧🇷 https://t.co/Cvjgz4cmI9

While many United supporters admire him for his work ethic, many also question whether he is good enough for such a prestigious team. A quick scan of Twitter revealed a slew of fans and foes alike doubting his status in the squad, with many being less diplomatic.

And while the temptation may be to dismiss these voices as shortsighted and aggressive, this is a temptation best ignored. Not only are they the valid opinions of valid observers, but dismissing them would miss the point.

We're not discussing the worth of a perception here, but rather the perception itself. The existence, or lack thereof, of a consensus. And it's worth pondering why there's a lack of it. Fred is a fantastic footballer. Others, as well as those pundits who know the game better than we do, notice it.

He has 24 caps for Brazil and would have a lot more if it weren't for a drug ban that trapped him for years in the international wilderness. José Mourinho deemed him worthy of £47 million, and despite his well-publicized gaffes in the area, he still has a powerful voice.

The two United managers who took over after Mourinho have made Fred a priority in their plans as well.

manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Fred is an example to some teammates who hide behind the preposterous excuse their form suffers from poor coaching. Mourinho, Solskjaer, Carrick and Rangnick have all appreciated Fred #mufc Fred is an example to some teammates who hide behind the preposterous excuse their form suffers from poor coaching. Mourinho, Solskjaer, Carrick and Rangnick have all appreciated Fred #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Yes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reputation as a judge has been tainted, and Ralf Rangnick's reputation may be on the verge of being tarnished as well. But their views are unquestionably more authoritative than anyone else's.

Apparently not, and the issue may rest on his affiliation with them.

Fred - The poster boy of United's current failings

Fred and Slabhead star in United: The Megafarce Years. Fred is the posterchild of the second episode of the soap drama. Much like Marouane Fellaini's ponderous presence was indicative of the post-Ferguson decline at Old Trafford.

His, on the other hand, appears to be unjust. Everything positive about Solskjaer's reign – and there was a lot of it – involved the Brazilian, as you'd expect from a fixture.

Famous away victories at the Etihad and the Parc des Princes were built on the McFred double pivot. Fred's work-rate in central midfield was key in securing back-to-back Champions League qualifying.

However, he did embody the limits of that side. With the much-publicized difficulty of breaking down teams seemingly stemming from him and McTominay, as well as the creativity in cramped places that they frequently lack.

Not only that, but there have surely been occasions in Fred's United career when he has been unambiguously bad. The 2019 defeat at Newcastle United, in which he was so poorly in control that Martin Keown said it was "almost becoming a joke when Fred gets the ball."

Despite struggling for the majority of his first season in England, he has been one of United's most consistent performances over the past two seasons.

And, despite the fact that our confirmation bias means our ideas don't shift overnight, you'd think we'd be familiar enough with the old it-takes-time-for-foreigners-to-adapt cliché to apply it here.

In summary, he used to be not so good all of the time, but now he's only been not so good once in a while. He is usually quite good, as his seven Premier League goal involvements in an inconsistent squad indicate. The general consensus hasn't yet caught up with this.

Perhaps when more references from the Match of the Day studio make their way into the public sphere, our herding tendencies will kick in and the narrative will shift.

Maybe it won't because he isn't very talented, and is presently playing a passable impression of a footballer before reverting to the hollow, peripheral thing that initially graced these shores.

Perhaps he's just indecisive. Perhaps the fact that he is a Brazilian named Fred is the underlying reason why the consensus will never shift.

A samba footballer named after an Accrington butcher, and far too much of a comic juxtaposition to be taken seriously. Yes, the more you consider it, the more likely it is this.

