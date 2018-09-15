Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Theo: Ronaldo better than Messi, don't talk to me about Barca

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3.54K   //    15 Sep 2018, 16:02 IST
TheoHernandez - cropped
Theo Hernandez lifts the Champions League tirphy

Theo Hernandez has prepared for his weekend showdown with Lionel Messi by telling the Barcelona superstar that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world.

Theo is on a season-long loan at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid and Ernesto Valverde's LaLiga champions visit the refurbished Anoeta on Saturday.

The 20-year-old defender is no stranger to controversy, having left Atletico Madrid to move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a six-year deal last year, and he played to the galleries in a pre-match interview with Marca.

"In Barcelona they are all very good players. But I like only Real Madrid players, so do not talk to me about Barcelona," the left-back said, before running the rule over Barca's man in his left-back position.

"Jordi Alba is a great player but, as I say, I like [Real Madrid's] Marcelo more, who is the best left-back in the world without a doubt. 

"Alba has always been going to the national team and now they have not called him, but I cannot comment on the reason."

Then came Theo's somewhat predictable contribution to the most heavily retrodden debate in 21st-century football.

"Messi? For me, although he has left Real Madrid, I think the best is Cristiano Ronaldo," he added, in an observation sure to go down well in a certain corner of the Juventus dressing room.

