Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

There are 20 days left – Bartomeu leaves door open to Pogba signing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.27K   //    13 Aug 2018, 07:30 IST
PaulPogba-cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu refused to discuss links with Manchester United star Paul Pogba, though he did leave the door open to a possible move before the transfer window shuts.

LaLiga champions Barca have emerged as strong suitors for France midfielder Pogba amid uncertainty over the World Cup winner's future at Old Trafford.

Pogba – who wore the captain's armband and scored in United's Premier League season-opening 2-1 victory over Leicester City – has endured a strained relationship with manager Jose Mourinho and the Frenchman raised further doubts over his time in Manchester when he claimed he would be fined if he said what he wanted to following Friday's clash.

While the Premier League window closed on August 9, Spanish clubs have until August 31 to complete deals.

Asked about Pogba following Barca's 2-1 win against Sevilla in Sunday's Supercopa de Espana, Bartomeu said: "I won't speak of any names, we have respect for all clubs and there are 20 days left.

"We'll see which players come out. We're focused on the League, so it's best to ask [Eric] Abidal, [Ramon] Planes or Pep Segura about players. There's still time to do business."

Barca have been busy in the transfer market, signing Malcom, Arthur, Clement Lenglet and Arturo Vidal.

The LaLiga giants are reportedly still keen to bolster their midfield after club great Andres Iniesta left for Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

"We are never going to find another Andres Iniesta, that's impossible because there is only one and he is in Japan," Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde said.

"I don't think about signings. I think about my team and preparing for the next match.

"That's my plan, although everything is up in the air until the window closes."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 players who could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 players who could have replaced Paul Pogba at...
RELATED STORY
4 clubs Paul Pogba could consider joining
RELATED STORY
Pogba happy at Manchester United, claims Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Reports: Man Utd and Barcelona could agree on a...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona decide not to pursue target Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba's move to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United looking to secure Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us