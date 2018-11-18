×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

There are always imbeciles – Bonucci hits back at fans after frosty San Siro reception

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    18 Nov 2018, 04:40 IST
bonucci-cropped
Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci hit back at fans who jeered him during Italy's 0-0 draw with Portugal at San Siro on Saturday, labelling them "imbeciles".

Bonucci called the stadium home with AC Milan last season before securing a return to Juventus, a move which has left a sour taste in the mouth for some supporters.

The centre-back's name was loudly jeered when read out before the match, while he received special attention almost every time he touched the ball after kick-off.

Bonucci was clearly irritated by the frosty reception, though he continues to feel backed by Italy's playing and coaching staff.

"There will always be imbeciles out there," the 31-year-old told Rai Sport.

"All that matters is that I have the confidence of my team-mates and the coach."

The match was one that Italy dominated for the most part, but Roberto Mancini's side were unable to take any of the numerous chances they crafted in the first half.

Bonucci did not despair, however, and remains confident they are moving in the right direction after a draw which confirmed their opponents' progression to the Nations League Finals.

"We tried our best," he said. "We had a great first-half performance and created two or three chances that could have allowed us to make the breakthrough.

"After half-time, Portugal altered a few things tactically and managed to stifle our creativity. Bernardo Silva closed in on Marco Verratti and Jorginho, but we still managed to pass our way towards goal. We just need to be more clinical in attack."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Milan rivals agree shared stadium plan, likely at San Siro
RELATED STORY
I hope to hear the fans sing my name again - Bonucci...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo ends San Siro hoodoo as Juventus beats Milan 2-0
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 3 Reasons why Barcelona only...
RELATED STORY
Suso: Bonucci departure means AC Milan lose leadership
RELATED STORY
Bonucci: Juventus is my home
RELATED STORY
I turned down Manchester United to return to Juventus -...
RELATED STORY
Bonucci aims to follow in Allegri's footsteps
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Comeback kings are back in town
RELATED STORY
Romagnoli welcomes Higuain-Bonucci swap
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us