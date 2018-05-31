Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

There is more awareness about football now: Chhetri

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 17:32 IST
41

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Two matches shy of his 100th international match, India football team captain Sunil Chhetri feels that there is much more "awareness about the game" in general among players and fans.

"They are much more aware and there is more awareness now. It is not only the players, but just the whole euphoria in the country. We as Indians are more aware (about the game)," said Chhetri on eve of his side's lung-opener against Chinese Taipei in the Inter-Continental Cup.

"The boys have more knowledge about the do's and don'ts. They are willing to take care of themselves and their nutrition," he added.

While 33-year-old Secundarabad-born Chhetri will play his 99th game tomorrow against Chinese Taipei at the Mumbai Football Arena, he is slated to play his 100th game on June 4 against Kenya.

The skipper, who has 56 international goals to his name, stressed that he was fit and his team was ready for the multi-nation tournament.

"I am fully fit and we are ready for the tournament. It was a mixed bag when I first arrived for the Camp. There were players some of whom hadn't played for almost a month while there were some, who joined the camp straight from an AFC Cup match," Chhetri said.

Chhetri, who has been a youth icon, also emphasised that he would give his best when in national colours.

"It's an absolute honour for me to have played for my country. I have been involved with many coaches, players, physios and staff. I love playing for India and will give my best what I can," Chhetri, who also plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, added

Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri! 30 facts about India’s...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Valuable Players in Indian Football Right Now
RELATED STORY
Sunil Chhetri - Mine, ours, Bengaluru’s very own
RELATED STORY
Interview: Luis Tafur talks about his football career,...
RELATED STORY
Spain to Bengaluru and back: Albert Roca leaves behind a...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018 Final: After winning 5th title in 5...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why the El Clasico is now more popular than ever
RELATED STORY
Why it is difficult to enjoy watching Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018: 'If there was a drill that makes...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AUS RUS
1 - 0
03 Jun ALB UKR 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun AND CAP 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 10:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
04 Jun SPA SWI 12:30 AM
04 Jun BAR BEL 04:30 AM
04 Jun MOL ARM 08:30 PM
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018