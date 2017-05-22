There is nothing to discuss – Sturridge happy at Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge said his future would be decided by Liverpool, but he is happy at the club.

by Omnisport News 22 May 2017, 07:06 IST

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge insists he is happy at the club, saying there is nothing to discuss about his future.

Sturridge helped Jurgen Klopp's men seal a top-four finish in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough at Anfield on Sunday.

But it marked just his seventh league start of the season, with constant speculation over his future amid links to West Ham.

The England international, who is contracted until mid-2019, said his future would be decided by Liverpool.

"That is for the club to decide, for myself I am enjoying my football. My job is to go on the pitch and put my best foot forward," Sturridge told Sky Sports.

"There is nothing to discuss really. I have two years left on my deal and I am happy here."

Good vibes today. Champs league qualifiers to look forward to. Top. Class atmosphere today!! #redordead pic.twitter.com/LTTfDZSW5Y — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) May 21, 2017

Sturridge finished the season with just three league goals and seven in all competitions, his campaign impacted by injuries and struggling to break into Klopp's XI.

The 27-year-old admitted he wanted more playing time, but also said he was happy to work under Klopp.

"I would have liked to have played more but I am grateful to the club for the opportunities and the manager has been really nice to me," Sturridge said.