There'll be problems – Sarri calls for Chelsea patience

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.39K   //    11 Aug 2018, 11:52 IST
MaurizioSarri-cropped
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri warned there will be teething issues at Stamford Bridge, though he expects the Blues to fire in the second half of the Premier League season.

Sarri will get his first taste of English top-flight football when Chelsea open their campaign at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, having replaced Antonio Conte less than a month ago.

His late arrival and the World Cup have hampered Sarri's preparations in London, where the former Napoli boss is trying to implement his entertaining and possession-based brand of football.

Sarri anticipates some early struggles for Chelsea as the 59-year-old Italian called for patience in his bid to transform the club.

Asked about the board and possible early season-struggles, Sarri said: "They know it. They know it very well.

"I hope that the second part of the season, for us, will be very good with a lot of points. I expect in the first part of the season some problems.

"At the moment, we are not at the top of our potential. We did a pre-season and what can I say? It was unusual, maybe. So, we are not at the top. I hope to be at the top of the potential of the squad in one or two months, but I don't know. Sure now, we are not at the top.

"[I expect a problem] with the results. Maybe the performances in the first part of the season will not be in line with the potential of the squad. I think you have to wait for a couple of months [to see my best football]. You have to wait."

 

