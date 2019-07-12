×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

THERE WILL BE NO FOOTBALL ON MONDAY - RFEF's Rubiales fumes over LaLiga schedule

Omnisport
NEWS
News
65   //    12 Jul 2019, 21:32 IST
Luis Rubiales
RFEF boss Luis Rubiales

Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has reacted angrily to the release of LaLiga fixtures, proclaiming: "THERE WILL BE NO FOOTBALL ON MONDAY."

The schedule for the first round of the season was released on Friday, with defending champions Barcelona opening the new campaign away to Athletic Bilbao on August 16, a Friday.

Mallorca's return to LaLiga comes at home to Eibar on the following Monday, with Real Betis hosting Real Valladolid on the same day.

Rubiales has regularly spoken out about matches being played either side of the weekend, an issue that has fuelled tensions between he and LaLiga boss Javier Tebas.

And in a furious message posted on social media following the release of the fixtures, Rubiales hit out at Tebas once more.

"The RFEF DOES NOT AUTHORISE @LaLiga FRIDAYS (without agreement) or MONDAY," Rubiales wrote on Twitter.

"The Superior Council of Sports (CSD) meets with us on this on July 17 and Javier Tebas has blown up the meeting and won't give the time of day to football, fans and even the CSD.

"We continue the same: THERE WILL BE NO FOOTBALL ON MONDAY."

Advertisement
5 LaLiga records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
Four Indian Students awarded LaLiga Football Schools Scholarship
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's 2019-20 LaLiga fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
Neymar to go on strike to force Barcelona move, LaLiga striker agrees personal terms with Manchester United and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid's 2019-20 LaLiga fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: "It will be difficult to win LaLiga", Valverde warns
RELATED STORY
BARCELONA CLOSE IN ON THE LALIGA SANTANDER TITLE ON WEEKEND PACKED WITH DERBY CLASHES
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: Top 10 No. 10s in the history of the club
RELATED STORY
GOAT debate: Manchester City's Jesus gives his verdict on debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to announce Antoine Griezmann signing on Monday, Manchester United prepare €80 million bid for Paul Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us