"They can buy him on EAFC", "100m for his left arm" - Manchester United fans react as report suggests European club want to sign Kobbie Mainoo

In the recent Northwest Derby on April 7, Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo scored the second goal for the club that night. Even though the match ended in a 2-2 draw, fans were very impressed with the rising star's stellar show.

The 18-year-old Englishman joined the Red Devils in 2022 and has three goals and two assists to his name this season.

La Liga table-toppers Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo. After the rumor surfaced, Manchester United fans took to social media to express their unwillingness to let the young talent go. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"Hands off"

Another added:

"I laugh in Chinese"

"They are free to watch him play for United," another fan chimed in.

One user said:

"Zero chance of getting him lol"

While another wrote:

"Who wouldn’t be interested in him? Doesn’t mean he’s going there"

"They can buy him on FIFA though," one said.

One fan expressed his confidence in the player and wrote:

"Not bothered, thankfully he’s from Manchester and loves the club"

Another fan mocked:

"Future impossible tense"

Kobbie Mainoo has been with the Red Devils since his youth career and has won the 2021–22 FA Youth Cup with the U18 team. He also bagged the Premier League Goal of the Month in February 2024.

Manchester United's current standing in the Premier League

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League with 49 points in 31 matches. In their last five league fixtures, the Red Devils have two draws, two losses and one win. They will be facing A.F.C. Bournemouth next on April 13.

On April 21, Erik ten Hag's team will play against Coventry City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The other two semi-finalists are Manchester City and Chelsea, who will face each other on April 20.

With their current Premier League standings, claiming the FA Cup title is their only hope for a silverware. The final is slated for May 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

