They may as well say we want Messi - Agent rubbishes Grujic Dinamo talk

Dinamo Zagreb have no chance of luring promising youngster Marko Grujic away from Liverpool on a temporary deal.

by Omnisport News 16 Mar 2017, 12:52 IST

Marko Grujic's agent Zoran Stojadinovic has made it clear the Liverpool youngster will not be joining Dinamo Zagreb, telling the Croatian champions they have as much chance of signing Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Dinamo advisor Zdravko Mamic stated this week that they are interested in signing the 20-year-old on loan, but Stojadinovic is adamant a move to Zagreb is out of the question.

"I am surprised, I don't know why Mamic is talking about Gruijic coming to Dinamo," the midfielder's representative told Sportske Novosti.

"He may as well say 'we want Messi'! It is simply a waste of words.

"Liverpool do not want to let Marko go anywhere, not even to bigger clubs than Dinamo. I spoke to Liverpool about Grujic's future this winter and asked them about a potential loan deal, with Betis and Hamburg keen to sign him.

"But Liverpool said [Jurgen] Klopp counts on him. So there is no reason for Marko to join Dinamo."

Grujic signed for Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016, remaining there on loan for the rest of the season before joining up with his new team-mates ahead of this campaign.

The Serbia international has been dogged by injury in his maiden term at Liverpool and has made just five appearances in all competitions.