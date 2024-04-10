“They need to throw a pig at this Dembele clown” - 10 best memes from Barcelona and PSG’s UCL thriller

Barcelona stood tall in Paris and defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a thriller, taking the upper hand in the battle of qualification for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The Catalans were down 2-1 after 51 minutes but scored twice and won the game 3-2 on Wednesday, April 10.

Fans were stunned by what they saw from both teams and went to social media to react to the Catalans' triumph in Paris. Here are some of the best memes from users on X, as they called out Kylian Mbappe for his poor performance.

"But Mbappe would've scored 10397493 goals today, Vini Jr and Rodrygo simply not good enough."

"They need to throw a pig at this Dembele guy at the Montjuic."

"Araujo with Mbappe at full time."

"Haaland and Mbappe "The new Messi and Ronaldo" highlights this week."

"Pau Cubarsi going to school tomorrow after pocketing Mbappe in the Champions League."

"WHENEVER PSG LOST, THEY BLAMED MESSI. NOW THAT LA MASIA KIDS HAVE COOKED THEM IN THEIR OWN HOUSE WITH MBAPPE, WHAT'S THEIR EXCUSE NOW????????"

"Have you seen my son Mbappe?"

"Guys falling for Dembele fake shots in 2024."

"Dembele gave us the most useless knee slide in the history of game."

"Dembele is an unserious clown but I honestly have more respect for his performance than Mbappe's no-show."

Xavi proud of Barcelona players after triumph over PSG

Barcelona coach Xavi was excited about his team's triumph over PSG on Wednesday and said he was proud of how the Blaugrana played in Paris.

The Catalan manager and club legend added that this win gives his team a 'small advantage' as they shift attention to the second leg in Barcelona.

"It’s a big win, of course, playing away in the Champions League means it’s big to win. I’m very proud of the team. It was hard work, there’s still a game to go and Paris remain one of the best in Europe right now.We are only at the halfway stage after this, it’s a small advantage but it’s a big victory. Now we need to recover well," Xavi said (via Barca Blaugranes).

The second leg will be played in Barcelona next Tuesday, April 16. Whoever advances will take on either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund. The Rojiblancos won the first leg 2-1.

