They shouldn't be there! – Neymar hits out at Barca board

Neymar feels sad for his former team-mates at Barcelona as he took aim at the club's directors on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 21 Aug 2017, 08:49 IST

Neymar at his PSG presentation

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar said he is saddened by Barcelona's lack of competitiveness as the world's most expensive player hit out at the club's board.

Neymar left Barca for French giants PSG in a €222million deal earlier in August, despite signing a contract extension last year.

His Barca's team-mates, including Gerard Pique, tried to convince him to remain at Camp Nou but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Neymar is now thriving in Paris, scoring twice in Sunday's 6-2 rout of Toulouse to take his tally to three in two matches since his arrival, and the 25-year-old took aim at Barca's directors post-match.

"When I arrived, everything started well but then... at Barcelona, there are directors that shouldn't be there," Neymar said. "I'm very sad with them.

"I had four very happy years there, but Barca deserve much better. I have a lot of friends there.

"I hope things get better for Barca and that they go back to being a team that can compete."

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele have been linked with Barca as they attempt to replace Neymar.

Brazilian midfielder Paulinho has arrived from Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao.

"I don't know what's going on there," Neymar added. "To see my former team-mates sad, I feel sad too.

"I left there a lot of friends, I hope things get better in Barcelona. I hope Barcelona becomes again a team that can compete with any other team."