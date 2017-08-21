They're just rumours - Nice's Fournier plays down talk of Barca move for Seri

Despite reports of Barcelona concluding a move for Jean Michael Seri, Nice's Julien Fournier insists there is no deal in the pipeline.

Midfielder Jean Michael Seri, in action for Nice

Nice general manager Julien Fournier insists the club are not negotiating with Barcelona for the sale of Jean Michael Seri as he expects the player to stay at the Allianz Riviera.

Seri starred as Nice finished third in Ligue 1 last season, falling away after a shock title challenge, and he has been widely linked with a move to Barca in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The Liga giants have money to spend after the world-record €222million sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, while Seri is reportedly open to a move with a €40m fee mooted.

But Fournier is adamant that Nice have not set such an asking price and Seri is happy at the club, with reports he is on the verge of a move to Camp Nou "just rumours".

"We haven't negotiated with Barca, nor do I know of any negotiations lined up in the next few days," Fournier told Sport.

"They're just rumours, so we haven't set a price for Seri. I think the player will stay with us this season.

"It's true that he is open to listening to offers but he's also happy at Nice, whether we qualify for the group stages of the Champions League or not."

Nice trail Napoli 2-0 after the first leg of their Champions League play-off round clash, with the second leg scheduled for Tuesday.