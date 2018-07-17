Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Thierry Henry quits pundit role to focus on coaching

Omnisport
NEWS
News
663   //    17 Jul 2018, 00:57 IST
henry - CROPPED
Belgium assistant Thierry Henry.

Thierry Henry has quit his role as a television pundit to focus on a future in coaching.

Henry was an assistant to Roberto Martinez as the ex-Everton boss guided Belgium to a third-place finish at the World Cup, having juggled the role with his on-screen duties for the past two years.

But the former Arsenal and France striker has elected to walk away from the small screen after completing his UEFA Pro Licence through the Football Association of Wales last year.

"Over the last four years I have had some extremely rewarding coaching experiences in football," he tweeted. 

"These experiences have only made me more determined to fulfil my long-term ambition to become a football manager.

"It is with sadness, therefore, that I have decided that I must leave Sky Sports to enable me to spend more time on the pitch and concentrate on my journey to achieving that goal.

"I would like to thank everyone at Sky for making me feel so welcome and at ease throughout my time with them and I wish them all the best for the future. Great memories."

Arsenal
Legends of club football - Thierry Henry
Mikel Arteta, Thierry Henry can never become Arsenal’s...
14 facts you did not know about Thierry Henry
10 facts about Thierry Henry you didn't know
5 Thierry Henry records that may never be broken
10 Greatest Arsenal Players of All Time
Top 5 Arsenal players who flourished under Arsene Wenger
Ancelotti, Tuchel, Henry – Where do Arsenal turn after...
5 Greatest Arsene Wenger Signings At Arsenal
7 club legends who could return as managers
