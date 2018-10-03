Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Things have to change, warns Bayern star Kimmich

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1   //    03 Oct 2018, 17:25 IST
joshuakimmich - cropped
Joshua Kimmich consoles Bayern Munich team-mate Thiago

Bayern Munich must cut out the careless mistakes if they are to end a three-game winless streak, according to Joshua Kimmich.

After a draw with Augsburg and defeat to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, Bayern were held 1-1 by Champions League rivals Ajax at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Mats Hummels' early goal should have been the platform to make it two wins out of two in Group E, but Ajax levelled midway through the first half through Noussair Mazraoui.

The Dutch side had chances to win the game after the break as Bayern continued to struggle in the final third, leaving the hosts frustrated at the final whistle.

And while Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben urged caution, Kimmich warned that something must change if they are to arrest their recent slump in form.

"We scored the early goal, but then we became reckless," Kimmich told reporters.

"We became careless, made many mistakes and put the opponent into the game.

"Then we also had phases where we had lots of the ball but little ideas. We have to do more to push the opponents back and develop pressure phases.

"Things have to change now. We have to be better at dominating the opponents and not repeat such mistakes again and again.

"It's not about commitment or fitness, it's just that we have too many mistakes in our game."

Bayern welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to Munich on Saturday as they return to Bundesliga action.

