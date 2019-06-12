×
Thirteen crazy stats from the United States' rout of Thailand

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    12 Jun 2019, 03:46 IST
Alex Morgan
Alex Morgan

Thailand were not expected to provide much opposition for the United States in the defending champions' 2019 World Cup opener, and that is exactly how things played out on Tuesday. 

The USA rolled to a remarkable 13-0 victory in their Group F opener in Reims, never threatened by an overwhelmed opponent. 

We take a look at some of the crazy numbers thrown up by the one-sided contest, courtesy of Opta.

 

• The United States' 13-0 win is the largest margin of victory ever at a World Cup finals. (men's and women's).

• The United States took 40 shots against Thailand, 20 of which were on target. Both are Women's World Cup records.

• Alex Morgan tied the Women's World Cup record with five goals. She also had three assists to make it eight goal involvements, the most by any player since 2011. Only three other players have had three or more goals and one or more assists in a Women's World Cup match.

• Morgan joined Carli Lloyd, Carin Jennings and Michelle Akers as the only Americans to record a hat trick in the WWC.

• Lloyd and Morgan now each have eight goals in the Women's World Cup, tied for the third-most ever by an American.

• There were just six minutes between the USA's 4th and 7th goals against Thailand (50, 53, 54, 56), the fastest four-goal burst to have been scored in a single Women's World Cup match in the competition's history.

• The US became the first team in Women’s World Cup history to have three different players record a brace in the same match.

• Rose Lavelle (24 years, 28 days) and Lindsey Horan (25 years, 16 days) are the third- and fourth-youngest Americans, respectively, to record braces in a Women’s World Cup match.

• Mallory Pugh (21 years, 1 month, 13 days) is now the third-youngest goalscorer in a Women’s World Cup match for the USA.

• Megan Rapinoe (33 years, 341 days) is now the third-oldest American goalscorer in WWC history, behind Abby Wambach (35 years, 15 days) and Kristine Lilly (36 years, 62 days).

• Rapinoe also tallied two assists, giving her six in Women’s World Cup play, tied with Japan's Aya Miyama for the most in tournament history.

• The US has now had 32 different players (excluding own goals) score for them at the Women's World Cup, making the US the second nation to have that many different scorers in the competition's history after Germany (34).

• Samantha Mewis' first goal was the 800th goal scored in FIFA Women’s World Cup matches, with USA responsible for 116 of them — more than any other team.

