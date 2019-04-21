×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

This is my home – Marcelo wants Real Madrid stay

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    21 Apr 2019, 23:00 IST
marcelo-cropped
Real Madrid defender Marcelo

Real Madrid defender Marcelo still feels at "home" at the club and appears determined to stay despite rumours linking him with a move away.

It has been a difficult season in general for Madrid, as they are on their third coach of the campaign and likely to finish no higher than third in LaLiga, despite Sunday's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Marcelo has also suffered individually, regularly finding himself out of the team under Zinedine Zidane's predecessor Santiago Solari and his form has shown few signs of returning to the high levels of previous seasons.

Transfer rumours were particularly rife before Zidane's return in March, with the Frenchman suggesting earlier this month that he wants to keep Marcelo amid talk of interest from Juventus.

And the Brazilian seemingly has no plans to end his 12-year stay anytime soon.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS after Sunday's victory, the 30-year-old said: "Everyone knows the happiness I have, and I show that every day training or playing, wearing this shirt.

"There are so many things that are said from outside, I think. I don't think about that. Madrid is my home, and those who know me know the truth."

Karim Benzema led the way for Madrid against Athletic, one of few players to impress in what was another underwhelming performance.

Advertisement

The striker scored all three goals as Madrid claimed a flattering victory and Marcelo paid tribute to his team-mate.

"We all know the quality that Karim has, what he brings to the team, getting goals or not," he added,

"He is one of the leaders of this team. I'm very happy about the goals, but Karim will be happier about the victory that we needed a lot, rather than the goals."

Madrid sit third in the table, four points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid in second and 13 adrift of leaders Barcelona with five games to go.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Real Madrid: 5 reasons why Marcelo is struggling this season
RELATED STORY
Modric wants to extend Real Madrid stay
RELATED STORY
'It's all my fault', says agitated Marcelo
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid planning a World Record Fee For Neymar | Marcelo set for Juventus and more
RELATED STORY
Reports: Marcelo meets Real Madrid director to discuss future, possible move to Juventus
RELATED STORY
If Real Madrid don't want me, I'll leave – Marcelo
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer roundup: Paul Pogba to Real Madrid ‘virtually done’, Zidane hints at signing £80 million superstar and more - April 9, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign 2 Real Madrid superstars apart from Marcelo, Lionel Messi unhappy with Barcelona's transfer plans and more: Transfer Roundup, 20 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants 3 Real Madrid stars at Juventus, Lionel Messi wants Barcelona star sold and more La Liga news: 20 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Isco is pressing Real Madrid to accept the €60 million offer for him, €40 million offer made for Marcelo and more Real Madrid transfer news: February 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us