This team will go down in history – Low lauds Germany

It will go down in history. Joachim Low lauded Germany for their Confederations Cup success.

by Omnisport News 03 Jul 2017, 06:50 IST

Germany celebrate

Germany coach Joachim Low said his youthful Confederations Cup squad would go down in history after their triumph in Russia.

A first-half goal from Lars Stindl saw Low's men to a 1-0 win over Chile in Sunday's final, giving the proud nation their first Confederations Cup crown.

Low said the achievement, secured without many of Germany's first-choice stars, would never be forgotten.

"It is worth a lot, because Germany has never won this trophy in our history," he told a news conference.

"So this team and this victory will go down in history. The team absolutely deserved it and that's why we're all super happy.

"It's heavier than the World Cup."

Joshua Kimmich was similarly delighted, saying Germany had proved their doubters wrong in Russia.

"Myself and the team are all extremely proud of the title. Nobody really counted on us and we were able to beat great nations," the Bayern Munich midfielder said.

"You could see how much it meant to the Chileans as they were so sad in the end.

"We've had the better ending and it is amazing to get the cup with this squad. We will party hard."