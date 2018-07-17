Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Thomas asks Seahawks for extension or trade

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Jul 2018
thomas-earl-12316-usnews-getty-ftr
Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas gave the Seattle Seahawks an ultimatum on Monday.

The 29-year-old defensive back, who will make $8.5million this season, asked Seattle in an Instagram post to either sign him to an extension or trade him.

"Always been the underdog ain't nothing new," Thomas' post read in part. "Extend.....if you don't want me let's make a trade happen."

Thomas skipped the Seahawks minicamp in June. He said on Twitter at the time he would not be attending any team activities until his "contract situation is resolved".

"I want to remain a Seahawk for the rest of my career," Thomas wrote, in part. "But I also believe that based on my production over the last eight years that I've earned the right to have this taken care of as soon as possible."

The Cowboys reportedly tried to trade for Thomas during April's draft. They are still interested in dealing for him, according to a report from Dallas station 105.3 The Fan.

Thomas, who has made six Pro Bowls, has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Seahawks. He tallied 56 solo tackles and two interceptions in 2017.

He is set to be a free agent following the 2018 season.

